Kalyan Singh: Yogi Adityanath looks like his loved ones on Kalyan Singh’s last journey

Former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who is considered a pioneer of the Ram Mandir movement, has gone down in history. On his last journey, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen more than his loved ones and was seen in stages. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took over after the death of former Governor Kalyan Singh on Saturday night. Upon learning of Kalyan Singh’s death, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sanjay Gandhi reached PGI. Parthiv then arrived at his residence with the body on Mall Avenue. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been preparing for Kalyan Singh’s last visit since this night, has accepted responsibility for his funeral in Aligarh.Yogi Adityanath visited Kalyan Singh’s house several times on Saturday night. There he imposed the duties of his ministers. That same night, after a cabinet meeting, the proposal was approved. After this, peace lessons started at night. Minister Swami Prasad Maurya was entrusted with the responsibility of paying last respects to Kalyan Singh at his residence. The body was kept in the Vigyan Bhavan for the visit of the Leader of the Opposition. Where Kalyan Singh’s last visit was to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna and Minister Siddharthanath Singh. Dr. Mahendra Singh and Ashutosh Tandon were entrusted with the task of bringing the bodies from Kalyan Singh’s residence to Vigyan Bhavan.

We reached Kalyan’s house under the leadership of PM Modi

On the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went to the airport to welcome him. After Prime Minister Modi left for Delhi, Chief Minister Yogi again reached Kalyan Singh’s house. From there, Kalyan Singh’s body was brought to the UP Legislature and party office for a final visit. At that time the yogi was seen overseeing the arrangement of both places. Kalyan Singh’s body was brought by air ambulance to his hometown of Atrauli on Sunday evening. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and State President Swatantra Deo also reached Aligarh by helicopter carrying Parthiv’s body.



Kalyan Singh dies: Chief Minister Yogi arrives in Aligarh with Kalyan Singh’s body, crowd gathers for last darshan

Important instructions given to Aligarh Admission Officers

After reaching Aligarh, Chief Minister Yogi inspected Ahilyabai Stadium. In the meantime, he was seen giving instructions to the authorities. Informing of funeral preparations. Worked like a family to bid farewell to former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Minister in charge Suresh Rana inspected Ahilyabai Holkar Stadium, Atrauli Guest House and the road from Marhauli to Narora in Kalyan Singh village.

Kalyan Singh: From Lucknow to Ramallah, it didn’t take 3 13 hours … 6 December and that story of Kalyan Singh

‘Yogi continued to care like a family head’

BJP Minister of State Chandra Mohan Singh said that Chief Minister Yogi continued to take care of Jananayak Kalyan Singh as the head of his family even after his illness. Since July 4, when Babuji was admitted, the Chief Minister was engaged in his daily interactions with the doctors. He later visited them several times. Even on the last trip, he looked like a relative to his mother.

Gorakhnath temple was the center of the Ram temple movement

Girish Pandey, Chief Minister Yogi and journalist who has been protecting the temple for almost two and a half decades, says that the Gorakshapeeth (Gorakhpur) whose Chief Minister is Yogi Peethadhishwar has three generations (Brahmin Mahant Digvijay Nath, Brahmin Mahant Avidyanath and current Peethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister). He was associated with the Ram temple movement. Kalyan Mandir was a leading leader in the Ram Mandir movement. It did not take him a moment to relinquish power for the temple. When the Ram temple movement was at its peak, the Gorakhnath temple became the center of the movement.

BJP workers pay homage to former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh Maharaj used to have a lot of respect for the Brahmin Mahant Avidyanath.

Due to this central role of the bench of the temple movement, Kalyan Singh, who relinquished power in the name of K Ram, had a special attachment. He had great respect for the great Maharaja Brahmin Mahant Avidyanath. This is the reason why whenever he used to go to Gorakhpur, he used to go to meet Bade Maharaj. At the center of each meeting was the Ram temple. The two had a long discussion on this subject. Both had the same dream, to build a grand Ram temple in Ayoya in their lifetime. Kalyan Singh was lucky in this case that the construction of the temple started while he was alive. He had unshakable faith in the construction of the Ram temple. Because of this relationship, the yogis took an equal interest in his treatment and burial.

