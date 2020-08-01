Kalyan Singh’s death: Why did Kalyan Singh die: Veteran BJP leader

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and long-serving Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday. For the last two days, Kalyan Singh’s condition has been critical. Heads of various departments were constantly monitoring them. The family members of the former chief minister were also present at the hospital. In Kalyan Singh’s treatment, a team of 12 specialist doctors including the Department of Heart, Kidney, Diabetes, Neuro, Euro, Gastro and Critical Care Medicine was under constant supervision.

Kalyan Singh has been undergoing treatment since June 21

Kalyan Singh was admitted to Lohia Institute in Lucknow on June 21. On July 4, when his condition worsened, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited him. Shortly afterwards, several state government ministers, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, went to the hospital to take care of Kalyan Singh. He was shifted to PGI on the same day as his condition did not improve.

Born at Aligarh

Kalyan Singh was born on 6 January 1932 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. His father’s name was Tejpal Lodhi and his mother’s name was Sita Devi. Kalyan Singh has twice been elected as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and several times as a member of the Atrauli Assembly. He was also the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh and the Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Kalyan Singh became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1991 and for the second time in 1997. He is considered one of the leading political figures in the state as the Babri Masjid incident took place during his first term as Chief Minister.

Kalyan Singh, the first BJP Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1991, is remembered in the politics of that time for two reasons: –



1. Copy of Ordinance

He was talking about good governance based on the Copy Ordinance. Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister and Rajnath Singh was the Education Minister. This law of sending those who cheated in the board exams to jail made Kalyan a courageous administrator. This is the time for those who keep books in UP and cheat.

Kalyan said – Leave life only after visiting Ram temple

2. Demolition of Babri Masjid

This was the dream work of Hindu groups. The Kalyan Singh government, which won 221 out of 425 seats, gave up. The government went to become a Hindu-hearted emperor, but lived according to the ideology of the Kalyan Sangh. The quality also increased accordingly. At that time there were only two names – Atal Bihari at the Center and Kalyan Singh at UP.

Won the victory flag for the first time in 1967

Kalyan Singh won the first election from Atrauli Assembly constituency in 1967 and was a continuous MLA till 1980. In the 1980 assembly elections, Kalyan Singh was defeated for the first time by Anwar Khan on a Congress ticket. But Kalyan Singh once again won the 1985 assembly elections on a BJP ticket. Thereafter, Kalyan Singh was the MLA of Atrauli till the 2004 Assembly elections.

Cases of people related to Ram Janmabhoomi were returned

After coming to power for the second time, the welfare government insisted that all primary classes in schools should start with Bharat Mata Pujana. Vande Mataram should be spoken instead of ‘Yes Sir’. In February 1998, the government withdrew the cases of people associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. It was also announced that a temple would be built there if the government came to power.

