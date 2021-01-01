Kalyani Priyadarshan Bollywood: Comedy King Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani will make her Bollywood debut soon, father will not launch

He has acted in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films Kalyani has acted in South Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Kalyani, 28, made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the Telugu film ‘Hello’. The film was produced by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and his son Akhil Akkineni appeared in the film along with Kalyani.

Kalyani is very learned Although Kalyani has decided to pursue a career in films, she has studied a lot before. Kalyani holds a degree in Architectural Designing from New York. After this he also did production designing work.

Worked in films before acting Kalyani may have made her acting debut in 2017 but she has acted in films before. Kalyani worked as a production design assistant in the 2013 film ‘Krrish 3’ and the 2016 film ‘Iru Mugan’.

Papa will not launch in Bollywood Although Kalyani is the daughter of a great director like Priyadarshan, she is shaping her own career. Priyadarsh ​​himself has admitted that Kalyani does not want her father to make her daughter's debut in Bollywood. Priyadarshan has said that he can launch his daughter anytime he wants, but Kalyani doesn't want to do that.

Kalyani’s father is the comedy king of Bollywood Kalyani may not be in Bollywood yet, but her father Priyadarshan is called the comedy king of Hindi films. Priyadarshan has done Hera Pheri, Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar, Hungama, Halchal, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Malamal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Dhol, Bhool Bhulaiya, Mere Baap Pele Aap, De Dana Dan, Khatta Mitha and Hungama in Bollywood. 2 He has given such explosive comedy films.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of director Priyadarshan, who has made more than one comedy film in Bollywood, is a well-known face of Southern films. Now Kalyani will soon make her Hindi film debut. However, it is yet to be decided when and in which Hindi film Kalyani will make its debut. Priyadarshan has also spoken openly about it.