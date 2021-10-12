Kamaal Rashid Khan commented on Hindutva Politics- PM Modi is Hindu, 90 percent ministers are Hindu still Hindu Khatre Me Hain

Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK) has indirectly targeted BJP. Targeting Hindutva organizations, he has said that the Prime Minister, Home Minister, President of India are all Hindus, Chiefs of all government agencies are Hindus, 90 percent ministers are Hindus, yet Hindus are said to be in danger.

Kamal Rashid Khan has said these things in a tweet made from his official Twitter handle. He wrote in his tweet, ‘The Prime Minister of India is a Hindu. The Home Minister is a Hindu. The President is a Hindu. RAW Chief is Hindu. The NIA chief is a Hindu. The ED chief is a Hindu. The IT department chief is a Hindu. The ED chief is a Hindu. The military chief is a Hindu. 90 percent of the ministers are Hindus. Still Hindus are in danger.

A few days ago, a question was also asked to the Union Home Ministry under the Right to Information regarding ‘Hindus are in danger’. Under RTI, the government was asked, ‘What is the evidence about the danger of Hinduism in the country?’ The Ministry of Home Affairs had said in response, ‘The threat to Hinduism is just an imaginary thing. There is no evidence related to this.

However, Twitter users are also giving their opinion on KRK’s tweet. A user named Inayat Hussain replied to the actor, ‘This danger started only and only after 2014. This was not the case under Mughal, British and Congress rule. A user named Rohan Kanhai replied to KRK, ‘The politics of BJP and its people is in danger. Everyone in the rest of the country was safe and will continue to do so.

Disagreeing with Kamal Khan’s words, a user named Krishna Dangi wrote, ‘Sir, who is a Hindu working in a big post in Pakistan, just tell? Although Muslim players also play in the cricket team in India, but till date Pakistan has not given a place to any Hindu player in its team. And if it is a matter of staying on the post of Hindus, then the one who is capable of Sir will sit on the same post, not everyone.’

A user named Chaitanya Batheja wrote, ‘Have the Prime Minister, Home Minister, President and others ever said that Hindus are in danger? You looked at everyone with the same glasses.’