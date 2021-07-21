Kamaal Rashid Khan Controversial Tweet Over Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Pornography Case | Raj Kundra wanted to start LIVE stream of porn across the world? Wanted to be the king of the industry!

New Delhi: Everyone is trying to see the serious allegations against Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Raj has been accused of making porn movies and releasing them through a particular application, after which all the celebrities have given their feedback about this. Now the industry’s self-claim critic Kamal Rashid Khan has also reacted on this matter.

Controversial tweet by Kamal Rashid Khan

Kamal Rashid Khan, who has been scolded many times due to his controversial statements, has said in a tweet that Raj Kundra wanted to become the king of the porn industry. Not only this, Kamal Rashid Khan has written in his tweet that Raj wanted to start live streaming of porn films across the world. He wrote these things on his Twitter handle quoting Mumbai Police.

Kamal Rashid Khan said these things

KRK wrote, ‘According to Mumbai Police, Raj Kundra was planning to become the only king of the porn industry. He was going to start live streaming of porn around the world. Wow! What’s the plan! Hail to Kundra Bhaiya! Jai Ho Shilpa Bhabhi!’ Although Raj removed his tweet after a while, but by then his tweet had become viral everywhere.

Shilpa is not going to shoot

Let us tell you that after the arrest of Raj Kundra, the entire Kundra family is under a lot of stress. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who judges a dance reality show, hasn’t come for the shoot since Raj’s arrest. In her place, the makers have called Karishma Kapoor on the set and it is believed that Shilpa will handle the show till the situation in the family returns to normal.