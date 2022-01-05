Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Calls Navjot Singh Sidhu BJP Agent Said After Finishing Congress In Punjab They Will Join BJP

Kamal Rashid Khan has targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu in his tweet, calling him an agent of BJP. Also said that he will join BJP.

Famous Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan is very active on social media. Along with issues related to the Bollywood industry, he is also seen vocal on contemporary issues and political issues. Along with the assembly elections to be held in UP, he is also seen tweeting continuously on the elections to be held in Punjab and other states. Recently, he has tweeted about Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, in which the actor called him an agent of Bharatiya Janata Party. Along with this, Kamal Rashid Khan claimed that Navjot Singh Sidhu can join BJP.

Kamal Rashid Khan took a jibe at Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and wrote, “I am sure Navjot Singh Sidhu remains an agent of BJP to eliminate Congress in Punjab. As soon as Congress ends in Punjab, Sidhu will join BJP and start abusing Rahul Gandhi as he says about Captain now.

This tweet of Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan is making a lot of headlines on social media, as well as users are commenting fiercely on it. A user targeted KRK for his tweet and wrote, “This tweet is just like your films.” A user named Jagmeet wrote, “Sidhu is a useless and unstable man who has problems with almost everyone till he gets the CM’s chair.”

I believe #Sidhu is a #BJP agent to finish congress in Punjab. Once congress is finished in Punjab, then Sidhu will join #BJP and start saying bad about @RahulGandhi like he is saying bad about Captain now. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 5, 2022

A user agreed with Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet and wrote, “Sidhu, Owaisi and Digvijay Singh, no doubt they are agents of BJP. Mamata and Kejriwal are senior agents. All these are to destroy the Congress and they belong to the present generation, who do not know the Gandhis. A user named Nick wrote, “He is not a relative of anyone, neither BJP nor Congress. He is a friend of Imran Khan.”

Let us tell you that even before this Kamal Rashid Khan had tweeted tauntingly on Navjot Singh Sidhu, in which he predicted, “Navjot Singh Sidhu will never be able to become the Chief Minister of Punjab in his life.”