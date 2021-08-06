Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Prediction About BSP In UP Assembly Election 2022 Says Party Will Not Win Five Seat

Political parties like BJP, Congress, SP and BSP have started their preparations for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. With only a few months left for the elections, the parties are also trying to win the hearts of the people of UP. Recently, Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan has also tweeted about this assembly election to be held in 2022, in which he predicted that BSP is not going to win even five seats in the elections. Along with this, he also advised people not to vote for BSP.

This tweet by Kamal Rashid Khan about BSP is getting a lot of headlines. In his tweet, he wrote, “Whatever it is, BSP is not going to influence any party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The BSP is not going to win even five seats in the elections.”

Kamal Rashid Khan further said in his tweet, “BSP will only help BJP win more seats. That’s why people should vote for other parties instead of BSP.” Social media users also commented a lot about this tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan. A user named Rahul Gupta wrote in response to the tweet, “I knew, thanks for clearing my doubts. Now I will vote for BJP only.”

Whatever #BSP does won’t effect any party in UP election. BSP won’t win even 5 seats. BSP Will just help BJP to win few more seats. Therefore people should vote for any other party instead of BSP. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 3, 2021

A user named Anup Patel wrote in response to Kamal R Khan’s tweet, “Indirectly you are accepting that BJP is going to win the next UP assembly elections.” A user named Neeraj Sabarwal gave advice and wrote, “Chandrashekhar Azad should be made the successor of BSP, he will defeat the BJP.”

Let us inform that in one of his tweets, Kamal Rashid Khan also mentioned about CM Arvind Kejriwal. “If you are not supporting Congress to defeat BJP then you are making a big mistake,” he wrote while advising the Delhi Chief Minister.

Kamal Rashid Khan further wrote in his tweet, “It is not wrong that you dream of becoming the Prime Minister of India, but you are not in that position right now. In such a situation, it becomes your responsibility to support the Congress and other opposition parties to defeat the BJP.





