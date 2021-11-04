Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Said Akhilesh Yadav Cant Win UP Election Without Congress Slams Yogi Adityanath Also – Akhilesh Yadav Cannot Win UP Assembly Election Without Congress

Kamal R Khan tweeted and claimed that Akhilesh Yadav will not be able to win the UP assembly elections without Congress. He also shared the reason for this.

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, all the parties are busy in their preparations. While on one hand the BJP is engaged in counting the work done in the last five years, the opposition parties are engaged in pointing out the shortcomings of the government. Recently, Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan has also tweeted about the UP assembly elections, in which he wrote that Akhilesh Yadav will not be able to win the election without Congress. The actor also revealed the reason for this in the tweet.

In his tweet, Kamal Rashid Khan, referring to CM Yogi Adityana, wrote, “Ambitious Akhilesh Yadav is ignoring the fact that there are crores of people in Uttar Pradesh who will go hungry, will live without clothes, but do not believe in religion. Will vote only for Yogi ji for the sake of it.”

Kamal Rashid Khan further wrote in his tweet, “Such people do not care at all about anything other than religion. In such a situation, Akhilesh Yadav will not be able to win the election without the Congress party.” This tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan is making a lot of headlines on social media, as well as users are giving a lot of reactions to it.

Ambitious @yadavakhilesh is ignoring the fact that there are crores of people in UP, who are ready to live hungry and without cloths and vote for Yogi Ji for the sake of religion. Those people don’t care for anything except religion. Therefore Akhilesh can’t win without congress. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 3, 2021

A user named Vivek, while replying to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, shared the performance of SP in the 2017 assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and wrote, “In 2017 only 54 seats out of SP + Congress = 403. SP+BSP=only 20 seats out of 80 in 2019 Loksabha elections. Even after this, you are trying to make yourself a webkoof.”

Responding to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, a user wrote, “But in the last assembly elections, Congress and Akhilesh ji contested together and they lost.” A user named Varun wrote, “There is no reason for BJP to lose. People have completely lost their faith in Congress.” Let us tell you that earlier Kamal Rashid Khan had also tweeted on the results of the by-elections.

On the victory of Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Kamal Rashid Khan tweeted, “Election was held in three assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh and Congress won all four. It clearly means that the people of Himachal do not like Kangana Ranaut.