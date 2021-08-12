Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Says BJP Will Washout If Nothing Happen Before UP Election So Something Big Will Happen Soon

Six people, including former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, were taken into judicial custody in the last few days at Jantar Mantar for allegedly raising anti-Muslim slogans. However, the responsibility of the matter was later taken by the Hindu Raksha Dal President Pinky Chaudhary. BJP has again come under attack for this incident at Jantar Mantar. At the same time, recently, actor Kamal Rashid Khan also tweeted on the matter, in which he said that the BJP knows very well that if nothing big happens before the elections, then they will be wiped out.

This tweet by Kamal Rashid Khan about the Bharatiya Janata Party is making a lot of headlines on social media, as well as users are commenting fiercely on it. In his tweet, Kamal Rashid Khan wrote, “BJP knows very well that if nothing big happens before the UP elections, it will be wiped out.”

In his tweet, Kamal Rashid Khan, referring to the anti-Muslim slogan raised at Jantar Mantar, wrote, “So something big is going to happen soon. It has started from Jantar Mantar. Now the full planning is yet to be carried out. Social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan.

BJP knows very well that if something big won’t happen before UP elections, then BJP will be washout. Therefore something big is going to happen soon! Shuruwat Jantar Mantar Se Ho Chuki hai. Bas Ab Full Planning Ko Anjam Diya Jaana Baaki hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 11, 2021

Replying to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, Jayant Golani wrote, “Brother, if BJP does not come to UP, SP will come and it is a bigger goonda party than that. Overall, anyone who comes, everyone will fill their own pockets as usual.” A user named Nitin Singh wrote, “Sir, you spoke my mind.”

Questioning Kamal Rashid Khan, a user named Sagar wrote, “Why will the BJP be wiped out in the elections. What wrong has CM Yogi Adityanath’s government done?” A user named Sovik, agreeing with Kamal Rashid Khan, wrote, “Yeh baat toh okay kahi kahi apne.”

The Delhi Police had detained the accused from different areas of Delhi-National Capital Region for raising anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar. A video related to Jantar Mantar also went viral on social media, in connection with which Delhi Police had registered a case on Monday.





