Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Slams CM Yogi Adityanath And Asaduddin Owaisi Said They Are Only Fooling People For Power

Kamal Rashid Khan has tweeted targeting CM Yogi Adityanath and Asaduddin Owaisi, which is becoming very viral on social media.

As the days of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are approaching, political agitations are increasing in the state. While on one hand the ruling party is busy in telling its merits to the public, on the other hand the opposition parties are also seen attacking them continuously. A few days before the election, Asaduddin Owaisi’s controversial statement has also come, in which he said that who will save you when Yogi goes to the Math. Now Bollywood’s famous actor Kamal Rashid Khan has tweeted about all these matters, in which he has accused Owaisi and CM Yogi of fooling people.

This tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan is making a lot of headlines on social media. In his tweet, Kamal Rashid Khan advised the people of UP to be alert, as well as targeted CM Yogi Adityanath and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi fiercely.

Kamal Rashid Khan wrote in his tweet, “All Hindus and Muslims of Uttar Pradesh must understand the tricks of CM Yogi and Owaisi. They are not going to do any good to the people. They are only fooling people to grab power.” Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan.

All the Hindu Muslim of UP must understand tricks of #yogi , #Owaisi, They both are not doing any favor to people. They both are fooling people to grab power. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 24, 2021

Responding to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, a user wrote, “Owaisi gets money only for dividing votes.” Responding to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, a user named Aamir Khan wrote, “And what do you think of political people that they should come into politics without their greed.”

A user named Vir Das, while replying to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, shared a picture of bodies buried on the banks of the river during the second wave of the corona pandemic. Vir Das wrote, “They don’t care about anyone’s life. Look, neither Hindus nor minorities were taken care of. A user named Nitan took a jibe at KRK’s tweet and wrote, “And we know which so called secular party was fooling people for last seven decades.”