Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Slams Modi And Yogi Government For IT Raids On Akhilesh Yadav Aides Said People Will Make You Pay Bollywood actor took a jibe at the raid on the house of SP leaders, said

Kamal Rashid Khan surrounded the Modi government regarding the IT raids lying at the houses of SP leaders and asked how long will you rule through this?

The Income Tax Department raided the Mau residence of Samajwadi Party national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai on Saturday. Another team raided the houses of Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow and Manoj Yadava in Mainjupi. All these people are said to be close to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. With this step, the Modi government at the Center has once again come under the target of the people. Recently, Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan also took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi by tweeting and asked how long will you rule like this, sir.

This tweet by Kamal Rashid Khan about Prime Minister Modi is in the news a lot. Taking a jibe at the government, he wrote, “How long will you rule over 140 crore Indians on the insistence of ED, CBI, NIA and IT sir. This is the people, they will be uprooted one day.” Kamal Rashid Khan did not stop here, he did many more tweets targeting the government.

Taking a dig at Income Tax Department and ED, Kamal Rashid Khan tweeted, “Income Tax Department and ED have started their work in UP. The officers of both the departments were sleeping since last year. Now all the opposition leaders have become corrupt in UP. This intimidation politics is not right.”

ED CBI NIA and IT Ke Zor Par Kab Tak 140Cr Indians Par Raaj Karoge Saheb. Ye Janta Hai, Ukhad Fenkegi Ek Din. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 18, 2021

In his second tweet, Kamal Rashid Khan also referred to demonetisation and wrote, “Every politician spends 30-40 crores black money to contest the MLA elections and every Indian is very well aware of this. Modi ji had brought demonetisation even before the last UP assembly elections and now income tax has started raiding the opposition leaders. Means no opposition leader should have money to contest elections.

Social media users are also commenting a lot on these tweets of Kamal Rashid Khan. Replying to KRK’s tweet, a user named V Ravikrishna wrote, “This is very unfortunate. People will lose faith in all these institutions. We must remember that the government changes every five years, but the institutions remain the same. In such a situation, it is our responsibility to act according to the law. A user named Manish Singhal wrote, “If they are not doing anything wrong then they should not be afraid.”