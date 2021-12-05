Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Slams PM Narenra Modi Said He Took India From 2014 To 1947 No Any Other PM Could Done That

Kamal Rashid Khan took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote that I salute him for taking India straight from 2014 to 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called himself a fakir while addressing a rally in Moradabad in 2016. He had said, ‘I am a fakir, I will carry my bag and walk.’ Prime Minister Modi had come in a lot of discussion about this statement of his. Opposition parties also attacked his statement fiercely. At the same time, Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan has also taken a dig at PM Modi’s statement after many years. Not only this, the actor also held PM Modi responsible for taking India from the years 2014 to 1947.

Expressing displeasure at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kamal Rashid Khan wrote in a tweet, “I salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking India straight from 2014 to 1947. No other prime minister would have been able to do that at all.” In his second tweet, he took a jibe at PM Modi and wrote, “Modi ji had told the people of India, if you are alive, consider it as development.”

Kamal Rashid Khan did not stop here. He also targeted PM Modi for his fakir statement and wrote, “Prime Minister Modi always says, ‘I am a fakir, I will walk with a bag’. I will start selling tea again. This means that they have only two options, either run a tea shop or the country.”

I really salute PM Modi Ji to take India straight from 2014 to 1947. No any other PM could have done that. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 4, 2021

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Kamal Rashid Khan further wrote, “Means he thinks that running the country and selling tea are the same thing. That’s why he is selling everything.” Social media users also commented a lot on this tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan. One user wrote in response to KRK’s tweet, “His next goal is to take us straight from 1947 to the Stone Age.”

Responding to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, a user named Shaan wrote, “At least 1500 years to go back. India will once again be called ‘Vishwaguru’ and PM Modi will correct the mistakes that happened in 700 years.” A user named Nitesh Mishra wrote, “Wait, will take you back a little bit now. The manifesto also has their PoK withdrawn.”