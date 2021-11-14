Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Slams Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Said You Will Not Win Election Till You Shows Support Muslims

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi objected to the dismissal of Doctor Kafeel Khan of Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College and said, ‘Kafeel Khan’s dismissal is motivated by ill-will. Government driven by hate agenda is doing all this to harass them. But the government should keep in mind that they are not above the Constitution. Now Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan has taken a dig at Priyanka Gandhi for tweeting on Kafeel Khan, as well as referring to Rahul Gandhi saying that you are not going to win the election.

This tweet by Kamal Rashid Khan about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi is becoming fiercely viral on social media. The actor wrote in his tweet, “Dear Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, please take note. You are not going to win any election as long as you show that you are with Muslims. 85% of India’s population is Hindu.

Kamal Rashid Khan further wrote in the tweet, “So you have to be on his side to win the election. You are tarnishing your own image by supporting Kafeel Khan’s drama.” Social media users also commented a lot on this tweet of KRK. A user named Sanju wrote, “They will not understand. no point. What he had earned in UP, Khurshid has destroyed it in the past.

Dear @RahulGandhi and @priyankagandhi pls note, you won’t win any election till you will keep showing that you are with Muslims. 85% population is Hindu in India, so you have to be in their side to win the election. You are damaging your reputation by supporting drama Kafeel Khan — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 13, 2021

Responding to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, a user named Ahmar wrote, “If they don’t show support to Kafeel Khan, others will. Will take Kafeel Khan to rallies in Muslim dominated areas so that votes are not divided.

Kamal Rashid Khan did not stop there, referring to the UP assembly elections, he wrote, “Last day I spoke to many people present in UP. I understand that Muslims, Yadavs and farmers have decided to vote for Akhilesh Yadav. Meaning there is going to be a tough competition between BJP and SP. The BSP has been completely cleared and the Congress may get some seats.”