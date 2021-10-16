Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Slams RSS Said After 10 Years They Will Prove That Only They Fight For Freedom

Kamal Rashid Khan has taken a jibe at the RSS, in which he said that after 10 years he will prove that he fought the freedom struggle.

The matter has been debated since the statement made by Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Veer Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi. While some people and political parties are opposing the statement of Rajnath Singh, on the other hand some parties were seen supporting him. Recently, Bollywood’s famous actor Kamal Rashid Khan has also tweeted in this connection, in which he took a jibe at the RSS and said that in 10 years they will prove that the people of RSS are freedom fighters.

This tweet by Kamal Rashid Khan about RSS is becoming fiercely viral on social media. The actor wrote in the tweet, “RSS is not wrong if they are changing the history of India. The RSS people had clearly refused to fight for freedom, but still 20 to 30 percent of the stupid people believe in the RSS.

Kamal Rashid Khan further wrote in the tweet, “They consider RSS a patriot and Gandhi ji a traitor. After 10 years the RSS will also prove that the freedom struggle was fought only by the RSS. Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of KRK.

#RSS is not wrong if they are changing the history of India. #RSS people refused to fight for freedom but still 20-30% fools follow #RSS and consider #RSS people patriotic and Gandhi Ji traitor. After 10 years only #RSS will prove that only #RSS people are freedom fighters. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2021

Responding to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, a user named Jai Hind wrote, “When the country is divided on the basis of religion, why are we still fighting a war.” A user named Rajat wrote, “Who cares about his thinking. Let them bubble up, at least they are happy. What man wants is peace of mind and happiness. Otherwise no one can change the truth.”

A user named Dharam Dwivedi took a jibe at Kamal Rashid Khan and wrote, “What is your contribution to India, because people like you never speak anything on Kashmir issues and always support the drug addict gang.” A user named Chetan wrote, “Why are you so afraid of RSS. Sometimes even after reading history, the RSS was banned by the British government.