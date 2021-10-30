Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Taunted BJP For Fooling People On The Name Of Religion Slams BSP Mayawati Also – BJP Wants To Fool Indians In The Name Of Religion

Kamal Rashid Khan tweeted taking the name of Home Minister Amit Shah and said that BJP is fooling people in the name of religion.

Home Minister Amit Shah reached Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh on the previous day, where he addressed the public, sharing the stage with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Deputy CM and other members. During this, Amit Shah also mentioned about the Mughals, the riots in UP and the Ram temple. Now Bollywood’s famous actor Kamal Rashid Khan has tweeted about this matter of Home Minister Amit Shah, in which he said that BJP only wants to fool Indians in the name of religion. Along with this, he also took a dig at the BSP.

Kamal Rashid Khan, referring to Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet, wrote, “Today Amit Shah ji in his election rally in Lucknow mentioned Mughals, Kar Sevaks, Ram Mandir and riots. This is proof that the BJP wants to fool and rule only 85 percent of Indians in the name of religion. Means BJP is destroying India.”

Kamal Rashid Khan did not stop here, he also took a jibe at BSP chief Mayawati. In his tweet, the actor wrote, “I think BSP will end before elections. Mayawati will not be able to find candidates to contest on BSP ticket. Today only six BSP MLAs have joined the SP.

Today Amit Shah ji was talking about Mughals, Car Sevaks, Ram Mandir, riots etc in his election rally speech in Lucknow. It’s proof that #BJP just wants fool 85% Indians in the name of religion to rule them. Means BJP is destroying India. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 29, 2021

Social media users also commented a lot on this tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan. Responding to the tweet, a user wrote, “BJP is a phase that will pass. Rational Indians should stand united and strong against the divide and rule of the BJP.

Responding to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, a user named Kunal wrote, “People who did not have any role in Azadi are showing more of their patriotism these days. The purpose is the same and we all 130 crore Indians know that. A user named Gautam wrote, “After the UP elections, the countdown of the BJP is about to begin.” Let us inform that earlier Kamal Rashid Khan had also tweeted on Prashant Kishor.