Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Taunted Government Over 100 Crore Vaccination Celebration Said It Is Just For Publicity

Kamal Rashid Khan took a dig at the government for crossing the 100 crore vaccine mark and said that its celebration is only for popularity.

The number of doses given of corona virus vaccines in India crossed 100 crores on Thursday. On this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of the country, as well as interacted with the health workers by visiting the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi. However, Bollywood’s famous actor Kamal Rashid Khan took a jibe at the government and said that this celebration is only for publicity. Along with this, the actor wrote in the tweet that the government should understand that Corona is not a joke.

This tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan about 100 crore vaccination is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Attacking the government on vaccination, the actor wrote, “So far 30 crore people have received both doses of the corona virus vaccine, but the government is celebrating 100 crore vaccinations for publicity.”

Referring to ‘Clap-Thali’ in the tweet, Kamal Rashid Khan further wrote, “The same mistake was made by the government at the time of bajao tali and thali too. The government should understand that the corona virus is not a joke.” Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of the actor.

Till now only 30Cr people have got both doses of Corona vaccine but government is celebrating record of 100Cr vaccination for publicity only. Government did the same mistake by Bajao Thali and Taali. Government must understand that Corona is not a joke. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 22, 2021

Responding to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, a user named Saitma wrote, “Aayega to Modi hi.” Replying to the actor, a user named Sachin wrote, “Sir ji, 30 crores got two doses which means 60 crores. 40 crores, that single dose wale, toh ho gayi 100 crores. A user named Shah Nawaz wrote, “This government is only good at celebrating, celebrating and advertising.”

A user named Ducky wrote in response to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, “Government understands everything, but they only want to fool people.” A user took a jibe at the actor and wrote, “Single dose also gives power to fight against corona virus. If you have got Pfizer installed then stop spreading hatred. A user named Imran wrote, “The government did nothing against Corona and apart from that they have nothing to celebrate anyone.”