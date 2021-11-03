Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Took A Dig On Kangana Ranaut And BJP As Congress Wins Mandi Seat In By Election

Kamal Rashid Khan tweeted on the victory of Congress from Mandi seat in the by-election and targeted Kangana Ranaut and BJP.

The results of the by-elections are out. While the BJP won in the states of Madhya Pradesh and the Northeast, the Congress waved victory in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Trinamool Congress dominated all the four seats of West Bengal. Congress also won from Mandi seat of Himachal Pradesh. Now Bollywood’s famous actor Kamal Rashid Khan quipped about this. Referring to Kangana Ranaut in the tweet, he targeted the BJP.

Kamal Rashid Khan took a jibe at Congress’ victory in Mandi seat and wrote, “Congress won Mandi (Kangana Ranaut’s home town) seat with a huge margin. This proves that the people of Himachal Pradesh do not like both Kangana Ranaut and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kamal Rashid Khan also mentioned in a tweet the by-elections held in Bengal.

Kamal Rashid Khan lauded CM Mamata Banerjee on TMC’s victory in Bengal bypolls and wrote, “Trinamool Congress wins all four seats in West Bengal. This proves that Mamata didi is working hard to wipe out BJP from West Bengal.”

Congress has won Mandi seat (Kangana Didi home town ) with big margin. It’s proof that Himachal Pradesh people don’t like both BJP and Kangana Ranaut. ? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 2, 2021

Social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan. A user named Rahul wrote, “Wife of Virbhadra Singh has won. What’s the big deal? Look at Telangana, BJP is doing well there.” A user named Sanjay Patel wrote, “With this logic, the whole country likes BJP, because BJP’s PM Modi is ruling the country right now.”

Let us inform that Rakesh Tikait had also taken a dig at the government regarding the results in the by-elections. Reacting to the results, he wrote, “The effect of the medicine prepared by the farmers is completely affecting the BJP. It will definitely take time, but there will be health benefits by 2022. Apart from him, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh also tweeted on Mamata Banerjee’s victory in Paschim Banga. He had written, “Didi ne champ diya. Played in Bengal, chased in UP.