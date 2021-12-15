Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Tweet On 2024 Loksabha Election Said It Will Be Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi Users Reaction On It

Kamal Rashid Khan has tweeted about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which he said that this election is going to be Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi.

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, all the parties are engaged in preparations. Regarding the UP elections, it is also believed that its results will decide the direction of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the year 2024. At the same time, recently, Bollywood’s famous actor Kamal Rashid Khan has predicted about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kamal Rashid Khan has claimed that the election of 2024 is going to be Rahul Gandhi Vs PM Narendra Modi.

Kamal Rashid Khan has come into the limelight for this tweet. In the tweet, he also mentioned TMC, SP, RJD and NCP. The actor predicted, “There are only two national parties here, BJP and Congress and only one of them has to rule India. Regional parties like TMC, NCP, SP, Shiv Sena and RJD will have to support the Congress in the 2024 elections.”

Kamal Rashid Khan further wrote in his tweet, “2024 Lok Sabha Elections is going to be only Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi.” Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan. Responding to the tweet, a user wrote, “The sad truth is that people want to replace Narendra Modi, but they will choose Narendra Modi for the post of Prime Minister instead of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is no big competitor in front of him.”

Responding to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, Jai, a user wrote, “If Yogi wins, BJP is going to rule India for a long time.” Taking a jibe at the tweet, a user named Vikrant wrote, “Sir, you also make your party. By swearing in 2024 you will be the Prime Minister.

Responding to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, a user named Himanshu Yadav wrote, “Don’t you think that if SP, TMC and RJD come together, they can form their own government.” Let us inform that apart from the Lok Sabha elections, Kamal Rashid Khan also tweeted on the assembly elections to be held in UP. In a tweet, he predicted about AAP and wrote, “AAP party will not win a single seat in the upcoming UP elections.”