Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Tweet On UP Election Said It Became PM Modi Vs Akhilesh Yadav IF SP Wins It Will Defeat Of PM Modi

Kamal Rashid Khan has tweeted about the UP assembly elections, in which he claimed that the election will be Modi vs Akhilesh.

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, all the parties have also started preparations. While the opposition parties like SP and Congress are continuously engaged in besieging the government, on the other hand the ruling party has also started counting its work done in the last five years. Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan is also seen very active on social media regarding the UP elections. Recently, he has tweeted about the UP assembly elections, in which he claimed that this election has become Modi vs Akhilesh.

Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet regarding the UP assembly elections is becoming fiercely viral on social media. The Bollywood actor wrote in his tweet, “The election of UP is going to be Modi vs Akhilesh. This means that Modi ji does not have faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Now if SP wins the election, it will be a direct defeat for Modi ji.”

Social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan. Replying to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, a user named Rishabh Jain wrote, “It is such that BJP has a habit of walking by holding each other’s hands. Modi ji goes everywhere. This is not Congress, where there is only one owner and mistress.”

UP election has become #ModiVsAkhilesh, It means, Modi Ji doesn’t trust CM Yogi. Now if #SP will win the election then it will be direct defeat of PM Modi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 19, 2021

Responding to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, a user named Mukul Tomar wrote, “SP will win? SP alone cannot win even 50 seats without an alliance. Write me down and take it.” Responding to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, a user named Fayaz wrote, “Same thing happened in Bengal and Delhi elections as well. But he is Modi, Modi if he wins, Yogi if he loses.”

Let us tell you that apart from this, Kamal Rashid Khan had targeted the BJP regarding the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He wrote, “The date of elections in UP has not been announced yet, but the BJP is so scared that it has started intimidating the leaders of the opposition. Gabbar Singh has said, who is scared, think that he is dead.