Kamaal Rashid Khan points out yogi adityanath over rakesh tikait korea statement

Amidst the UP elections, Rakesh Tikait said that whoever becomes the CM of UP! Just the country should not become Korea and there should not be any other dictator like Kim Jong-Un in India. On this, KRK said that he was pointing towards Yogi.

There is an electoral atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh and the mercury of politics is high. In such a situation, all the leaders and actors are continuously making rhetoric. Meanwhile, now filmmaker Kamal Rashid Khan has tweeted remembering the old statement of Rakesh Tickett, which is becoming increasingly viral.

Kamal Rashid Khan has often been attacking the Modi-Yogi governments. Even before this, KRK had tweeted about Modi and Yogi, in which he talked about defeating CM Yogi in 2022 and PM Modi in 2024. Kamal Rashid Khan gets into a lot of discussion about his such tweets, as well as users are commenting a lot on these tweets of his.

KARE wrote, ‘BJP is going to be defeated in the UP elections, so now Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have to do a big job before the 2024 elections. Now they have to do something bigger than surgical strike and Pulwama.

Along with this, KoRK also tweeted, remembering Rakesh Tikait’s statement, ‘Today Rakesh Tikait said, whoever becomes the CM of UP! Just the country should not become Korea and there should not be any other dictator like Kim Jong-Un in India! Tikait was pointing towards Yogi!’

READ Also  Vikas Gupta Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan. Commenting on a user named Ankul, wrote, ‘You catch the gesture quickly’. So there another user did not write, ‘Let us wait for March 10’.

Earlier, Kamal Rashid Khan had tweeted, ‘Now if the country is to be saved, then there should be only one slogan for the whole of India. Yogi has to be defeated in 2022, Modi has to be defeated in 2024.

Kamal Rashid Khan often makes headlines for his tweets and statements. Any news about politics or any film release or any star related to entertainment corridor always creates a ruckus about his attitude.


