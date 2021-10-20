Kamaal Rashid Khan Praises Congress 40 Percent Women Candidate Formula Says They Won Half Battle With It

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi announced ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections that her party would give tickets to 40 percent women in the elections. This was announced by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in a press conference in Lucknow. He had said that the participation of women in development works is essential. Now Bollywood’s famous actor Kamal Rashid Khan has tweeted about this decision of Congress, in which he wrote that he has won half the battle. Along with this, Kamal Rashid Khan also took a dig at BJP in a tweet.

Kamal Rashid Khan said on Congress’ 40 percent formula, “Congress is doing a great job in Uttar Pradesh with the slogan ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’. The Congress is about to field 40 percent women candidates in the upcoming elections, which means that Congress has won half the battle. Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.”

Social media users also commented a lot on this tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan. A user named Manish Singhal wrote, “Hope these people will do the same in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand. Why do this test only in UP. One user wrote in the comment, “This thing has silenced the trolls, they don’t know how to react now. Now Congress should show Priyanka Gandhi as a Chief Minister. This will definitely create some disturbance in the state.”

Congress is doing brilliant work in UP with the slogan “I am a girl, can fight”! Congress is going to field 40% women candidates in up coming elections. Means @INCIndia has won Half the battle. Congrats @RahulGandhi and @priyankagandhi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 19, 2021

Responding to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, a user named Sunil wrote, “Reservation is not a weapon in Indian politics. To win, caste assessment is necessary and apart from this, victory also depends on the work of the party workers at the grassroots level.” A user named Manu wrote, “Congress will not be able to win more than 2-3 seats in the state. BSP 15-20, SP 60-70 and BJP will obviously win.”

Kamal Rashid Khan in one of his tweets also took a jibe at the BJP regarding the rising inflation. He wrote, “There has been a lot of inflation, now attack the BJP.” Apart from this, in one of his tweets, Kamal Rashid Khan advised Varun Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to come together and wrote, “The people of India are looking at you. You people should not think about yourself, but about the people.”