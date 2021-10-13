Kamaal Rashid Khan Taunted PM Narendra Modi Over Terrorist Caught In Delhi Says From Where He Entered During Modi Raj

Kamal Rashid Khan shared the picture of DSP Devender Singh and wrote that if the border is safe under Modi Raj, then where did the terrorist enter?

A Pakistani terrorist, who has been hiding his identity for the last 15 years in the capital Delhi, has been arrested, along with an AK-47 rifle has also been recovered from him. The terrorist has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Ali, who was residing in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar as a Maulana. Now Bollywood’s famous actor Kamal Rashid Khan has tweeted about this matter. While sharing the photo of DSP Devender Singh, he asked that if the border is safe under Modi Raj, then from where did the Pak terrorist enter?

Actor Kamal Rashid Khan also mentioned the upcoming elections in UP in his tweet. He wrote, “When the border is safe under Modi’s rule, then from where did the Pakistani terrorist enter India? That too with AK-47. How did he get the visa? And got the house on rent too? If elections are coming in Uttar Pradesh, many more will happen. Devender bhai zindabad.”

Social media users also tweeted a lot about this tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan. A user named Sheela Sharma wrote, “Does not come from outside, it is hidden in us too. Find one and you will find many traitors. Responding to the tweet, a user wrote, “He came to Delhi 10 years ago, then there was no BJP government. Now not caught in BJP government. Say one thing, BJP has come with a majority by winning 366 seats.

Jab modi raaj main seema surakshit hai, toh fir Pakistani atankwadi kahan Se ghusa India main? Woh Bhi AK 47 Ke Saath! Visa Kaise Mila Usko? Aur Ghar Bhi for rent par Mil Gaya? UP Main Election Aane Wale Hain, Toh Aur Bhi Bahut Kuch Hoga! Devinder Bhai Zindabad. pic.twitter.com/papZhs5Bs5 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 13, 2021

BJP will be wiped out: Let us tell you that Kamal Rashid Khan had also tweeted on the SP chief starting the election campaign. The actor wrote, “Today Akhilesh Yadav has started campaigning. He attacked both the Congress and the BJP. Meaning he brought the BJP back in this race. If SP and Congress join hands in UP, BJP will be wiped out.”

At the same time, in a tweet, Kamal Rashid Khan also called Rahul Gandhi the best candidate for the post of PM. The actor wrote, “58 percent of people consider Rahul Gandhi the best candidate for the post of PM. Whereas 32 per cent people want Arvind Kejriwal to be the next prime minister. This means that Rahul Gandhi is far ahead of all the contestants.”