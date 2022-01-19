Kamaal Rashid Khan Took A Dig On Samajwadi Party Azam Khan Said If SP Win UP Assembly Election Then It Gonna Be Fun

Referring to the allegations in opposition to Azam Khan, actor Kamal Rashid Khan stated that he was a pacesetter or a thief, if SP wins, will probably be enjoyable.

Whereas Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Khan got here out of jail earlier than the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, Azam Khan continues to be in jail. Abdullah Azam Khan was seen in Akhilesh Yadav’s press convention on Tuesday, resulting from which it’s believed that he also can enter the sector within the elections. Referring to Azam Khan, not too long ago, Bollywood’s well-known actor Kamal Rashid Khan has tweeted, by which he took a jibe on the allegations in opposition to the SP MP and stated that if the social gathering wins, will probably be enjoyable.

This tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan about Azam Khan is turning into fiercely viral on social media. Taking a jibe on the SP MP, he wrote, “Azam Khan has a great case. Similar to theft of a cow, theft of a buffalo, theft of a hoop, theft of books, theft of a hen, theft of a bike and theft of a cycle.

Kamal Rashid Khan additional wrote in his tweet, “Was this Azam Khan a pacesetter or a thief? If the Samajwadi Party wins the election, then will probably be enjoyable. Now social media customers are additionally commenting so much on this tweet of Kamal Rashid Khan. A consumer named Sofia wrote in response to the tweet, “SP will win, do not joke.”

Fantastic case on Azam Khan! Similar to theft of a cow, theft of a buffalo, theft of a hoop, theft of books, theft of a hen, theft of a bike, theft of a bicycle! Was this Azam Khan a pacesetter or a thief? lol.? if someplace #SP If the election is gained, then will probably be enjoyable! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 18, 2022

A consumer named Fahadh wrote in response to Kamal Rashid Khan’s tweet, “Now evidently hardly will win. Issues are tight.” A consumer named Mukul Tomar wrote in response to KRK’s tweet, “SP will get solely 40 to 50 seats out of 403. Write it, boss.” Allow us to inform that other than this, Kamal Rashid Khan had additionally tweeted on Bhagwant Mann being made the CM candidate by AAP.

Kamal Rashid Khan wrote in his tweet, “Many congratulations to you on turning into the chief ministerial candidate of ‘AAP’ in Punjab. You’re a very calm individual and I can say this with confidence that you’ll do your work with 100% honesty. Wishing you all the very best for the long run.”