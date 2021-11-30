Kamal Hassan sets unrealistic standards as he hosts Bigg Boss Tamil from hospital | Kamal Haasan hosted from Bigg Boss Tamil Hospital

Command handed over to Ramya Krishnan Kamal Haasan's well-wishers can only wish him a speedy recovery at this time. So even though Kamal Haasan has hosted this episode from the hospital, but for the time being he has handed over the command of the show to Ramya Krishnan. With the help of Ramya Krishnan, Kamal Haasan hosted the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil from the hospital. Will fulfill Kamal Haasan's lack Now the Rajmata of Baahubali, ie Ramya Krishnan, will entertain the Tamil fans of Bigg Boss in place of Kamal Haasan and will show the mirror to the Tamil contestants of Bigg Boss every weekend. Ramya Krishnan has replaced Kamal Haasan only temporarily and Kamal Haasan will soon recover and return to work. Favorite reality show of Indian TV Interestingly, Bigg Boss is one of the most talked about and most successful reality TV show of Indian television which earlier started with Hindi language only. But gradually seeing the popularity of this reality show, it was also launched in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali after Hindi. While the Hindi version is hosted by Salman Khan, the rest of the languages ​​are also hosted by the superstars of the industry. While the Bengali version is hosted by Mithun Chakraborty, Bigg Boss Kannada is hosted by Kicha Sudeep. Bigg Boss Telugu is hosted by Nagarjuna, Bigg Boss Malayalam is hosted by Mohanlal and the Marathi version is hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. Kamal Haasan hosts the Tamil version of Bigg Boss for five seasons and charges Rs 3.5 crore per week.

away from Hindi audience

Kamal Haasan has been away from his Hindi audience for a long time. The last time the sequel of his film Vishwaroop was seen by the audience in 2018 and was very much liked. Kamal Haasan also won the hearts of the audience from the film Vishwaroop. Vishwaroop and Vishwaroop 2 were the Hindi versions of Vishwaroopam. This film series was made in two languages.

working since 1960

Born in 1954, Kamal Haasan celebrated his 67th birthday on 7 November. Kamal Haasan has been working in films since the age of 6. She made her debut in the Tamil industry in 1972. In Hindi films, Kamal Haasan did a small role in the 1977 film Aina. But he got recognition with Ek Duje Ke Kehne in 1981 and Sadma in 1983. His film Sadma with Sridevi is considered one of the best films in the history of Hindi cinema.

40 years old film

Kamal Haasan’s debut film Ek Duje Ke Liye celebrated 40 years this year. This film was the first two states in the history of Hindi cinema. The love story of Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri in the film was well-liked by the audience. Hope he gets well soon and entertains his fans back.