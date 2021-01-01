Kamal Hassan tweets: Kamal Hassan praises Sher Shah The film inflates his chest with pride

Southern superstar Kamal Haasan has praised Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Sher Shah’. On Monday, while expressing his opinion on the film, he made a tweet from his Twitter handle praising Siddharth and Kiara. Kamal wrote, ‘This film is very different from other films made on the Indian Army. My chest swelled with pride at the courage of the army.

Kamal Haasan’s tweet



Kamal writes in his tweet, ‘Since childhood, the Indian Army has been portrayed in some of our cinemas as a film fan and the son of a patriot. I was very angry with him. But ‘Sher Shah’ is very different from all this. Seeing this makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers. Kamal has also praised the film’s lead actor-actress and ‘Dharma Productions’. He further writes, ‘Thank you MDharmaMovies for encouraging a talented director like Vishnu_Dar. Congratulations id Sid Malhotra and v Advani_Kiara You have done an amazing job in the film.

Karan Johar, the producer of the film, wrote in reply to Kamal’s tweet, ‘Thank you for giving so much respect to Sher Shah, sir. Kiara and Siddharth have also thanked Kamal Haasan. Sher Shah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and his girlfriend Dimple Cheema in the 1999 Kargil war.