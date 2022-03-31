Entertainment

Kamal r khan furious on attack on Arvind kejriwal House

52 seconds ago
by admin
Bollywood actor Kamal R. Khan has raised questions on the functioning of Delhi Police. He has surrounded the police in the case of protest outside the house of Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday. He says that Yuva Morcha President Tejashwi Surya has accepted that his colleagues have done it at Kejriwal’s house. But the police is registering a case against unknown people.

KRK tweeted, “BJP leader Tejashwi Surya is saying on TV channels that he and his associates did everything in Arvind Kejriwal’s house. But Delhi Police has registered a case in the name of unknown people. That is, the police do not know the culprits. This can happen only in India.”

People are giving their reactions on KRK’s tweet. Tagging Delhi Police, Chandan Mukhopadhyay wrote, “MP Tejashwi Surya is seen in the CCTV footage, so why was an FIR registered against unknown people? Even you didn’t muster the courage to name him in your FIR! Shameful!”

Manish Singhal wrote, “Nothing happened at Kejri’s house. This is false, there is no evidence for this. With a pot of 5 rupees, this can be done for these people. He has done this many times in his career. He and his chamchas start crying like this.”

This is the whole matter: In fact, there was a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house on Wednesday. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had informed by tweeting that some anti-social elements attacked CM Kejriwal’s house and broke CCTV cameras and security barriers. After which the police have so far arrested 8 people in this case. All these are said to be members of BJP Yuva Morcha. However, the police has not spoken openly about this.

Although Tejashwi Surya himself has accepted this fact. They have also been seen in the CCTV footage of the incident. However, he was not seen doing any kind of sabotage. In this case, now Bollywood actor Kamal R. Khan has raised questions on the functioning of the police by tweeting.

The protest was against Chief Minister Kejriwal’s recent remarks in the assembly regarding Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’. During this, the protesters created a ruckus by breaking the two barricades put up near Kejriwal’s residence.


