Kamal R Khan Reacts to Aamir Khan Kiran Rao Divorce Takes a Toll on Actors Personal Life | Kamal R Khan’s video on Aamir Khan’s personal life, said- I thought Katrina or Fatima would do it

New Delhi: Be it the release of Bollywood films or the personal lives of stars, self-claim critic Kamal Rashid Khan has been giving his opinion on social media in every matter. Recently, Aamir Khan had announced that he is going to divorce his wife Kiran Rao. The new video of Kamal Rashid Khan is about this.

Colorful mood told to Aamir Khan

In the video, Kamal Rashid Khan is telling how Aamir Khan is a colorful man. Kamal Rashid Khan said in the video that Aamir has divided his life into three parts. He got divorced from the first wife after 15 years and from the second wife also he got divorced after exactly 15 years and now when he marries the third he will be old till the completion of 15 years.

‘Aamir Khan’s statement seems false’

Kamal Rashid Khan said that he finds the statement issued by Aamir Khan to be false as he said in it that after 15 years his love for Kiran has multiplied. KRK said that if your love has really multiplied, then you should not divorce. Because you married Kiran Rao because you loved her.

I thought Fatima or Katrina would do

KRK told that when Aamir had talked about marrying Kiran, then he thought that why would Aamir marry a girl who is average in appearance and cannot see without glasses. If Aamir marries someone then she will be a very beautiful girl like Katrina Kaif or Fatima Sana Sheikh. In the video, however, KRK has also given this advice to Aamir that if he does not marry for the third time then it will be fine.

read this also-

Elder son and daughter-in-law will leave Anupama’s house! Kavya and Ba will grow closer

Hina Khan’s mother beat her up with slippers! The reason revealed in the video

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to