Kamal R Khan Took a Dig It is dirty but there is business – Bollywood actor took a dig at Prashant Kishor and PM Modi, also surrounded the border dispute – Dirty Hai But Business

Win or lose, BJP is not going anywhere- Prashant Kishor said this during an election program of Trinamool Congress at Goa Museum. He said that he (Rahul Gandhi) was under the illusion that it was only a matter of time and people would remove Narendra Modi from power.

Bollywood actor Kamal R Khan aka KRK made a tweet in which he took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and election strategist Prashant Kishor by name. So there he surrounded them on the border dispute as well. KRK had said in his post- ‘According to Prashant Kishor, if Congress hires him and gives crores of rupees for work, then Congress can win. Meaning, Prashant and Modi are the same? scare and conquer Modi ji scares 85% people for 15% votes. Prashant Kishor earns crores of rupees by intimidating others in the name of BJP.

During his visit to Goa, Prashant Kishor said that BJP is not going anywhere right now, BJP will continue to dominate the state for many years to come. Prashant Kishor believes that political parties will have to fight the BJP “for several decades” now.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, KRK said- ‘Our brave PM Modi ji starts trembling as soon as he hears the name of China.’

India didn’t allow China to grab Indian land and fought a war with China in 1962, when India was not having much weapons. But today Indian military is not ready to stop China from grabbing Indian land. China Ka Naam Sunte Hi our brave PM Modi Ji Thar Thar Kaanpne Lagte hain. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 29, 2021

Rajdeep Sardesai also reacted to Prashank Kishor’s video and said- ‘Victory or defeat, BJP is not going anywhere. It will continue to be the main center of Indian politics like the Congress was for 40 years. Prashant Kishor said in Goa. This is what the 2019 election book emphasizes: Once a party gets 30% of the all-India share, it becomes a solid player.’

Seeing these posts, the reactions of many people started coming to the fore. A user named Nayak said- ‘There is no fear in those who are right. What is it so far that scares you all the time? Congress raised questions on the existence of Shri Ram, we are angry with that. Has Modi ever done anything like this?’

‘Win/lose, BJP is not going anywhere.. it is going to be at center of Indian politics like Cong was for 40 years.. ..’ @prashantKishor in Goa makes a point one has emphasized in 2019 election book: once a party gets a 30 % all India share, it’s a solid natal player. Listen in: pic.twitter.com/qV5SrGoIfV — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 28, 2021

A person named Imran Patel said while having fun- ‘According to my sources, the people of India want to put KRK in the throne by removing everyone from power. Home minister and paisa recovery minister everything will be KRK. A person named H Vyas said- ‘Tell him to show Mayawati ji in UP.’