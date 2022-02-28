Entertainment

Kamal R Khan took a jibe at PM Modi about the Indian children trapped in Ukraine then people answers – Children want to be doctors-engineers and Modi ji wants to sell them tea

Kamal R Khan took a jibe at PM Modi about the Indian children trapped in Ukraine then people answers – Children want to be doctors-engineers and Modi ji wants to sell them tea
Kamal R Khan took a jibe at PM Modi about the Indian children trapped in Ukraine then people answers – Children want to be doctors-engineers and Modi ji wants to sell them tea

Kamal R Khan took a jibe at PM Modi about the Indian children trapped in Ukraine then people answers – Children want to be doctors-engineers and Modi ji wants to sell them tea

Kamal R Khan took a jibe at PM Modi about the Indian children trapped in Ukraine then people answers – Children want to be doctors-engineers and Modi ji wants to sell them tea

Filmmaker Kamal R Khan has taken a jibe at PM Modi, saying that Indian children want to study and become doctors but Modi ji wants them to sell tea.

Thousands of Indian students are stranded because of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. Some students have been deported from Ukraine and brought back to India. The opposition is accusing the Modi government of not preparing in advance to bring back the children, while filmmaker Kamal R Khan, who is in the news for his statements, has also taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kamal R Khan’s attack on PM Modi: On Twitter, Kamal R Khan wrote that 20,000 Indian students are in Ukraine, a small country. So just imagine how many Indian students there are abroad. They go abroad to study the poor education system in India. Children want to become doctors, engineers while Modi ji wants them to sell tea.

Kamal R Khan said again on nationality: In another tweet, Kamal Khan wrote that India has changed so much in the last 7 years that I have asked my children to take UK citizenship before dying. While I never thought of changing my nationality. India is still better than Muslim countries and America. But the UK and Europe are much safer now.

People’s reactions: Now common people are also giving their feedback on this tweet of Kamal Khan. Replying to Kamal Khan, a user named Trupti Kumari wrote that as the day of election results is approaching, your restlessness is increasing. A user named Antarman wrote that “Koi me maro… Jam ke maro… Hey KRK India’s medical education is 100 times better than Ukraine’s. Those who are unable to crack the exam here go to study in such countries.

A user named The Polester wrote that “It is the development of your Congress that even today students go abroad to study and Modi ji is bringing back troubled people.” A user named Mithlesh wrote that the fees for studying there are low, so people go there. You start saying anything… if your film didn’t work, have you had to sell tea?”

Responding to Kamal R Khan’s tweet regarding nationality, a user named Mintu Roy wrote that ‘You can go, we will not mind but it will be a kind of favor to the country. A user named Shahrukh Makhwani wrote, “Aren’t you safe in Dubai now?”


