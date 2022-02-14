Kamal Rashid Khan Rt IAS Surya Pratap Singh viral tweets on alleged bank fraud in modi tenure

The CBI has registered a case against ABG Shipyard Limited, among others, for fraudulently exceeding Rs 22,842 crore. In such a situation, all the reactions on social media are becoming viral.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi till now, there has been a bank fraud of Rs 5.35 lakh crore. Rahul Gandhi said that the biggest fraud of people’s money in the last 75 years. After this statement of Rahul Gandhi, many people are giving reactions on social media.

Along with this, tweets have come to the people presenting their outspoken opinion in this matter like Kamal Rashid and former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, who are seen surrounding the Modi government with their taunts.

Filmmaker Kamal Rashid Khan tweeted on this matter and wrote, ‘Gujarati company ABG Shipyard robbed taxpayers of Rs 22842 crore and this is the biggest scam in the history of India. Modi ji will make such records before leaving, which will not be broken in the next 100 years.

While tweeting in the retired IAS, he wrote, ‘Why are all those who rob banks from Gujarat, Mr?’

Along with this, memes are also being made on social media on this issue, as well as netizens are also giving their own reactions regarding the bank robbery. One user wrote while commenting, ‘Sir is from Gujarat, who ruined the country.’ So on the other hand, another user wrote, ‘People of Gujarat are more honest, less powerful.’

The Congress has accused the government of complicity in the alleged fraud of Rs 22,842 crore by Gujarat-based ABG Shipyard, terming it as India’s biggest bank fraud case.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “Bank fraud of Rs 5,35,000 crore so far during the Modi era – never such a fraud in 75 years…, the days of loot have proved beneficial only for PM’s friends. Opposition parties have been accusing the Modi government of helping a select few big businessmen.

The CBI has booked ABG Shipyard Ltd, its former chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal and others for allegedly duping a consortium of banks led by SBI to the tune of over Rs 22,842 crore.