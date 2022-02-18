Kamala Harris in Europe: Will she help calm the Russia-Ukraine crisis?



Vice President Kamala Harris is in Germany this weekend to attend the Munich Security Conference – her fifth foreign trip as vice president – amid growing warnings of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Biden administration officials say is possible “in the next few days.”

Ahead of Harris’s visit, administration officials said the conference came at a “very decisive moment,” adding that the vice president’s leadership would serve as a “great signal” that our engagement with our allies and partners is an integral part of our overall diplomacy and approach. Situation between Ukraine and Russia.

Harris made the remarks ahead of a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday, emphasizing the United States’ “permanent” commitment to NATO.

“I am here to make sure that we continue to be in close contact these hours and days through our discussions and discussions with our other allies,” Harris said.

“We understand this is a dynamic moment in time,” Harris said. “And so, the work that we do on a daily basis and sometimes on an hourly basis – to strengthen the relationship; to check in, in terms of our strategic needs – is critically important. And that’s one of the reasons I’m here.”

Harris stressed that the United States is “open and interested in diplomacy because it relates to our dialogue and negotiations with Russia.”

“But we are also committed if Russia takes aggressive steps to ensure that the economic sanctions we have discussed have serious consequences,” Harris said. Harris added that he knew NATO was “strong in that regard” and thanked Stoltenberg for his participation in that effort.

President Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States had reason to believe that Russia was engaged in a “false flag campaign” and warned that an aggression would occur “in the next few days.”

Senior administration officials said Harris, throughout his time at the conference, would discuss the “unity” the United States has achieved with its European allies, which they say they are “determined to maintain.” He will also discuss the economic arrangements that the Biden administration has prepared and “may have to deploy depending on how things go.”

The vice president is due to give an official speech on Saturday, where officials say he will address the threat of Russian aggression and the latest state of the game and how unity among Western allies is a “source of strength that will allow us” to respond quickly and aggressively to any subsequent Russian aggression. “

During his visit, Harris will also meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who officials said would be a “real opportunity to further integrate our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and ongoing diplomatic efforts to provide economic and defense security.”

Harris is expected to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, who met with President Biden at the White House earlier this month.

Officials say Harris will announce this weekend that the Biden administration is “ready for every emergency.”

Some, however, have criticized the Biden administration’s decision to send Harris to the conference at such a crucial time on the world stage, citing his limited foreign policy experience and his portfolio so far. Harris was tasked with managing efforts to address the “root causes” of immigration across the U.S. southern border, as well as pressuring the administration to approve a suffrage bill through Congress.

Carl Rowe, a former Bush administration official and Gadget Clock contributor, said before Harris’s visit that it would be “a successful conference and a successful message” that the Biden administration would convey, but he said Harris’ presence would not be a success.

“The Munich Security Conference will be attended by a large number of US government officials, including leading members of the Senate and House,” Rove said this week. “And my idea is that both Republicans and Democrats are going to our allies in the same way. ‘ .

“She has a fragile economy, a difficult political position back in the country, and we in the United States and our European allies are ready to approve and strongly approve her and support the Ukrainians in their efforts to maintain their independence.”

“And if so, it could be a successful conference and a successful message,” Rove added. “But it’s not going to happen because of the presence of Orange Harris. It’s going to happen because of the large number of US government officials, and especially the members of Congress, showing a united front.”

“Putin is a rapist who responds with force,” former UN ambassador Nicki Haley told Gadget Clock. “Sending VP Harris to Europe for meetings and speeches will only make him happy. President Biden must act now and hit him with sanctions.”

And in a statement to Gadget Clock, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called “deeply concerned that Joe Biden is handing over our country’s foreign policy to the Vice President.”

“Orange Harris can’t even find our own southern border, let’s address the national security threat that has crossed it,” Pompeo said. “How can anyone in the world, especially Russia, take him seriously? Russia’s aggression on the Ukrainian border and its sovereignty are better than this amateur approach.”

James Anderson, president of the Institute of World Politics and former undersecretary of policy, told Gadget Clock that Harris would “try to send a message of unity and solution among allies, which is always important in an international crisis.”

“As a senior US official in Munich, he is unlikely to carry any extra weight,” Anderson told Gadget Clock. “Among the allied leaders and diplomats gathered in Munich, he is relatively unknown.”

Anderson said, however, that the Biden administration’s “foreign policy record, to include the catastrophic mismanagement of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, undermines the credibility of what is most needed at the moment.”

Harris has previously traveled to Guatemala, Mexico, Singapore, Vietnam, France, and most recently Honduras.

The Associated Press contributed to his report.