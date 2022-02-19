Kamala Harris meets with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, pledges unified action if Russia invades: ‘A decisive moment’



Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich on Saturday and vowed to take concerted action with allies around the world if Russia invaded Ukraine – with “tough” economic sanctions.

“As you know, this is a decisive moment in the history of our world, and this and many other reasons it is an important meeting,” Harris said in a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

President Biden said his comments came a day after he was “confirmed” that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade Ukraine after continuing to build up forces on the Ukrainian border.

Harris is meeting with European allies, including NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Latvian President Aguilar Levitz, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Estonian Prime Minister Kaza Kallas, and wants to present a united front in the face of Moscow’s aggression. He also addressed the Munich Security Conference.

On Saturday he reiterated that there would be “strict” sanctions if Russia invaded.

“The United States attaches great importance to the integrity and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the importance of your sovereignty, and the United States stands with Ukraine on this issue,” Harris said. “If Russia invades your country further, as I said earlier today, we will impose quick and tough economic sanctions. We have made that clear.”

He said the United States would prefer a diplomatic resolution and that the way would remain open, but that if Russia attacked, “we are ready to carry out that task in unison with our allies around the world.”

“Any threat to your country, we take seriously, and we have rallied our allies and our partners to speak with one voice, and those voices have been reflected throughout the last few days and beyond,” he said.

On Friday, Biden said the United States believes Russia is involved in a “false flag” operation because both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the country before and that aggression in Ukraine “will happen in the next few days.”

“They did not withdraw their troops. They did withdraw their troops,” Biden said. “We have every indication that they are ready to go to Ukraine, to invade Ukraine.”

Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced that it had intelligence that Russia might be making an excuse to invade Ukraine, which could be a false attack on Ukrainian forces.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said such plans were “out of their playbook.”

U.S. officials believe that Russia is “planning to launch a counter-attack on Russia’s sovereign territory or against Russian-speaking people by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces, in order to justify its actions as part of this counterfeit attack,” Kirby explained on February 3.

