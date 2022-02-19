World

Kamala Harris says Russia will suffer significant economic costs if it invades Ukraine: ‘Swift and severe’

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kamala Harris says Russia will suffer significant economic costs if it invades Ukraine: ‘Swift and severe’
Written by admin
Kamala Harris says Russia will suffer significant economic costs if it invades Ukraine: ‘Swift and severe’

Kamala Harris says Russia will suffer significant economic costs if it invades Ukraine: ‘Swift and severe’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday warned Russia that violating Ukraine’s sovereignty could have “quick and serious” consequences, as President Biden predicted hours earlier.

Speaking at a security conference in Munich, Germany, Harris reiterated US and NATO efforts to reduce tensions and prevent Moscow from invading Kiev.

Russia-Ukraine: Orange Harris in Munich: Borders should not be forcibly changed: Live Update

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
(AP Photo / Michael Probst)

But the vice president said Russia’s demands through diplomatic channels did not reflect his actions on the ground.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said it has no intention of invading Ukraine, and this week Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Moscow was sending troops down the border.

NATO allies concerned over Zelensky’s move to leave Ukraine, threat of Russian attack almost certain

U.S. security officials have warned that Russia is not only withdrawing its troops but is also preparing for a military offensive.

“I can say with absolute certainty that if Russia invades Ukraine further, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs,” Harris told Wolfgang Ishinger, ambassador and chairman of the Munich Security Conference.

“We will impose far-reaching financial sanctions and export controls. We will target Russian financial institutions and key industries. And we will target those involved and those who support and assist the aggression without provocation,” the vice president continued.

READ Also  COVID Omicron New York City Update: Back to school in NYC with new test rules

“Make no mistake: imposing these sweeping and coordinated measures will do great harm to those who must be held accountable,” he added.

State Department calls for eviction in eastern Ukraine ‘false flag operation’, warns of confusion

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force participate in an exercise during training on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at a former asphalt factory on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine. The United States has warned of possible Russian attacks on Ukraine, with Russian officials saying there was no aggression in Ukraine and no plans.

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force participate in an exercise during training on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at a former asphalt factory on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine. The United States has warned of possible Russian attacks on Ukraine, with Russian officials saying there was no aggression in Ukraine and no plans.
(Ethan Soap / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Harris talks about how Russia’s efforts to weaken NATO through membership terms and security demands have only strengthened the alliance.

“We have not all started from the same place but through diplomacy and again, speaking of the power of diplomacy, we have come together and are now speaking in a united voice,” he said. “History has challenged us over the years.

“I think history will show that at the moment, we are standing firm,” Harris added.

File - A Russian tank T-72B3 fires during a training exercise at the Kadamovsky Firing Range in the Rostov region of southern Russia on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

File – A Russian tank T-72B3 fires during a training exercise at the Kadamovsky Firing Range in the Rostov region of southern Russia on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
(AP image, file)

A senior U.S. defense official told Gadget Clock Digital on Friday that the Russian military is at an offensive distance from Ukraine’s border because about 40-50% of Putin’s troops have moved into the offensive position.

Putin’s now 120-125 battalion strategic group has merged with special forces on the Ukrainian border. Rocket forces and ballistic missile units are within Kiev’s range.

READ Also  When Giraffes Fight, They're Honorable

#Kamala #Harris #Russia #suffer #significant #economic #costs #invades #Ukraine #Swift #severe

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment