Kamala Harris says Russia will suffer significant economic costs if it invades Ukraine: ‘Swift and severe’



Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday warned Russia that violating Ukraine’s sovereignty could have “quick and serious” consequences, as President Biden predicted hours earlier.

Speaking at a security conference in Munich, Germany, Harris reiterated US and NATO efforts to reduce tensions and prevent Moscow from invading Kiev.

But the vice president said Russia’s demands through diplomatic channels did not reflect his actions on the ground.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said it has no intention of invading Ukraine, and this week Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Moscow was sending troops down the border.

U.S. security officials have warned that Russia is not only withdrawing its troops but is also preparing for a military offensive.

“I can say with absolute certainty that if Russia invades Ukraine further, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs,” Harris told Wolfgang Ishinger, ambassador and chairman of the Munich Security Conference.

“We will impose far-reaching financial sanctions and export controls. We will target Russian financial institutions and key industries. And we will target those involved and those who support and assist the aggression without provocation,” the vice president continued.

“Make no mistake: imposing these sweeping and coordinated measures will do great harm to those who must be held accountable,” he added.

Harris talks about how Russia’s efforts to weaken NATO through membership terms and security demands have only strengthened the alliance.

“We have not all started from the same place but through diplomacy and again, speaking of the power of diplomacy, we have come together and are now speaking in a united voice,” he said. “History has challenged us over the years.

“I think history will show that at the moment, we are standing firm,” Harris added.

A senior U.S. defense official told Gadget Clock Digital on Friday that the Russian military is at an offensive distance from Ukraine’s border because about 40-50% of Putin’s troops have moved into the offensive position.

Putin’s now 120-125 battalion strategic group has merged with special forces on the Ukrainian border. Rocket forces and ballistic missile units are within Kiev’s range.