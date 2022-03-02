Kamala Harris seen mouthing words as Biden mixes up Ukrainians and Iranians



Vice President Kamala Harris has been seen speaking out after President Biden mixed Ukrainians and Iranians in his first State of the Union address.

Harris was then seen making faces.

Biden Gaffes mixes State of the Union speech, Iranian and Ukrainian

“Putin can encircle Kiev with tanks, but he will never win the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said, explicitly referring to Ukrainians as Iranians.

Quickly making its rounds online after the video was directed, users weighed in with comments and quotes retweeting the shot.

Biden began his State of the Union address by discussing the attack, saying that Putin had “miscalculated” the people of Ukraine.

“Six days ago, Vladimir Putin of Russia wanted to shake the foundations of a free world, thinking that he could bend it in his terrible way. But he miscalculated badly,” Biden said. “He thought he could enter Ukraine and the world would collapse. Instead, he met with a wall of power that he had never expected or imagined. He met with the people of Ukraine.”

“Throughout our history we have learned this lesson. When dictators do not pay the price for their aggression, they create more chaos,” he added.

