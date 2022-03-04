Kamala Harris to travel to Eastern Europe as Russia-Ukraine war rages



Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Europe next week to meet with leaders of Poland and Romania in the wake of Russia’s war with Ukraine, to offer support to neighboring countries in managing the arrival of “refugees fleeing violence”.

Harris’s visit, according to his office, will “show the strength and unity of the NATO alliance and US support for NATO’s eastern allies in the face of Russian aggression” with stops in Warsaw, Poland and Bucharest, Romania, from March 9. -11.

Orange Harris scoffs at ‘terrible’ interpretation of Ukraine crisis: ‘true inability to speak in general’

Harris’s trip will also highlight efforts to support the Ukrainians. In his talks with the leaders of Poland and Romania, Harris’s goal was to “advance our close coordination in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.”

A statement from the White House said, “We will discuss our continued support for the people of Ukraine through security, economic and humanitarian assistance, and our determination to impose serious economic consequences on Russia and those involved in the Russian invasion.” “The vice president’s meetings will also focus on how the United States can further support Ukraine’s neighbors in welcoming and caring for refugees fleeing violence.”

Republican Congressmen Andy Biggs, Ariz, and Lance Gooden have questioned the decision to send Harris to Texas.

Biggs tweeted, “Orange Harris has not been successful in any of the assignments he has been given. Why are we sending him back to Europe next week?”

Echoing Biggs’ sentiments, Gooden said Harris would be the “last person” to be sent to Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

Harris has been widely criticized for trying to explain the Ukraine crisis during his appearance in “The Morning Hostel” last week.

Asked at one point to explain the foreign crisis to “concerned people” in a “common man’s position” for concerned audiences, Harris replied calmly, “Ukraine is a European country. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a big country. Russia has decided to launch an attack. Ukraine is a small country, so it’s basically wrong. “