Kamala Harris to travel to Eastern Europe as Russia-Ukraine war rages

23 seconds ago
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Europe next week to meet with leaders of Poland and Romania in the wake of Russia’s war with Ukraine, to offer support to neighboring countries in managing the arrival of “refugees fleeing violence”.

Harris’s visit, according to his office, will “show the strength and unity of the NATO alliance and US support for NATO’s eastern allies in the face of Russian aggression” with stops in Warsaw, Poland and Bucharest, Romania, from March 9. -11.

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the Tribal Nations Summit on November 16, 2021, at the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.

(AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

Harris’s trip will also highlight efforts to support the Ukrainians. In his talks with the leaders of Poland and Romania, Harris’s goal was to “advance our close coordination in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.”

A statement from the White House said, “We will discuss our continued support for the people of Ukraine through security, economic and humanitarian assistance, and our determination to impose serious economic consequences on Russia and those involved in the Russian invasion.” “The vice president’s meetings will also focus on how the United States can further support Ukraine’s neighbors in welcoming and caring for refugees fleeing violence.”

President Biden delivered his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif

President Biden delivered his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif
(Julia Nikhinson / Pool via AP)

Republican Congressmen Andy Biggs, Ariz, and Lance Gooden have questioned the decision to send Harris to Texas.

Biggs tweeted, “Orange Harris has not been successful in any of the assignments he has been given. Why are we sending him back to Europe next week?”

Echoing Biggs’ sentiments, Gooden said Harris would be the “last person” to be sent to Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

Harris has been widely criticized for trying to explain the Ukraine crisis during his appearance in “The Morning Hostel” last week.

Asked at one point to explain the foreign crisis to “concerned people” in a “common man’s position” for concerned audiences, Harris replied calmly, “Ukraine is a European country. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a big country. Russia has decided to launch an attack. Ukraine is a small country, so it’s basically wrong. “

