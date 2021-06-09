Kamala Harris, With Blunt Language on Border, Forges Immigration Image

MEXICO CITY — Earlier than flying to Guatemala and Mexico on her first international journey, Vice President Kamala Harris confronted questions over how she would method her function because the face of President Biden’s plan to bolster the area and deter migration to the USA.

After weeks of criticism from Republicans and a few reasonable Democrats who argued that the administration lacked a transparent technique on migration, Ms. Harris got here to Central America with a blunt response: The administration’s focus could be asserting management over its borders, even when that meant turning away, for now, these fleeing persecution and poverty whom the vice chairman has promised to assist in the long term.

Ms. Harris was equally candid about the necessity to handle the basis causes prompting migrants to make the lengthy, harmful trek north from Central America, regardless of the lots of of thousands and thousands spent by the USA to enhance prospects within the area. In Guatemala, she introduced that the USA will help an anti-corruption panel that has been denounced by President Alejandro Giammattei — even because the Guatemalan chief stood watching.

Nevertheless it was her feedback on migration — telling migrants in Guatemala, “don’t come” — that prompted a brand new spherical of criticism. Immigration advocates accused the vice chairman of undermining immigration regulation and Mr. Biden’s pledge to revive an asylum-processing system on the southwest border.