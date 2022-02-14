Kamila Valieva Cleared to Compete Amid Olympic Doping Scandal – Gadget Clock





Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into early Monday morning that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favorite for the women’s individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation.

Valieva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at the Russian nationals but the result from a Swedish lab didn’t come to light until a week ago, after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team gold.

NBC Sports reported that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned substance. What is trimetazidine and have athletes been caught using it before?

Valieva’s two main rivals for gold are her own teammates, Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova. All three share the same coach, Eteri Tutberidze, who is a focus of two investigations from the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Russian anti-doping agency to find out how a young athlete in her care tested positive.

The ruling did not decide what happens to the gold medal Valieva has already won in the team event. That competition concluded Feb. 7 with a commanding victory for the Russian squad, but there’s been no medal ceremony because of the ongoing uncertainty.

CAS was only deciding whether Valieva can continue to skate until the Dec. 25 positive test can be resolved with a full investigation.