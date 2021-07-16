Kamloops #Residential #School #Survivor #Speaks

“This investigation has barely scratched the surface,” she said.

The presentation also discussed what might follow research at Tk’emlups and other residential school sites across the country.

In particular, RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, is among many now calling for criminal investigations into lay staff members and the priests, monks and nuns who ran the schools. Since the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which follows the wishes of Indigenous groups, is also the force that was used to ensure Indigenous children attended schools as required by law at the time, Chief Archibald called for the establishment of an independent investigation agency.

Chief Archibald said she viewed the burial sites as crime scenes.

“We need some kind of independent investigator on this process, and we also need an international review into these crimes,” she said.

Three members of the Tk’emlups First Nation who attended the school made the emotionally charged decision to share their experiences during the Tk’emlups presentation. Their stories were touching, shocking and powerful, and I encourage everyone to watch them here (their remarks start at around 2 hours 4 minutes).

For me, the often Orwellian world of schools was highlighted by an anecdote told by Leona Thomas, one of the alumni.

“I was placed in a dance group that learned all the ethnic dances except mine,” she said. “I knew how to do Irish jig. I knew how to do the eight hand reel. I knew how to do the Mexican hat dances.

Like Gottfriedson, Ms Thomas said school had a lingering effect on her life, including her continued inability to speak her Indigenous language.