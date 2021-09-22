Kamya Punjabi blast Sneha Wagh: Sneha Wagh claims that her second husband abused her Kamya Punjabi and her ex-husband blew her up saying don’t play dirty with her

Kamya Punjabi was outraged to hear what popular TV actress Sneha Wagh recently said about her two marriages. Sneha Wagh is currently appearing in ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’. The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes. In a recent episode of the show, Sneha Wagh talks about her two failed marriages and separation from her husband. Sneha Wagh claimed that her first husband physically abused her, while her second husband abused her.

Kamya was furious after hearing this in Punjabi, she slammed Sneha Waghla on social media.

Kamya Punjabi tagged Sneha Waghla on Twitter and tweeted, ‘You wanted to go to Bigg Boss and you went. But why are you playing victim cards? Don’t know anything about your first marriage, but be careful if you haven’t created a story for your second marriage just for this game. You know very well that I can bring out the whole truth. Good luck. Don’t play dirty games Sneha.



The first marriage took place in 2007 and the second in 2015.

Sneha Wagh was first married to Avishkar Darvekar in 2007. But then they divorced. Sneha later married Anurag Solanki in 2015. However, a year later, in 2016, the two separated.

Kamya knows Punjabi Anurag Solanki well and treats her like a family, so she gets angry when she hears such things from Neha. Anurag Solanki was also happy to get support from Kamya and took to Twitter to thank Kamya. At the same time, he also vented his anger on Sneha Wagh and said that he wonders how anyone can go so low for a show?

Anurag Solanki tweeted, ‘Thank you Kamya. I’ve been shocked to see how fewer people get for game shows. I don’t want to say anything now, I just want to make a request to Neha that whenever you come out you should show me and the whole world a proof that I have teased you at least once. #BiggBossMarathi PS I am the second husband. ‘