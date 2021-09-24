Kamya Punjabi Fighting Depression: Kamya Punjabi and Karan Patel Breakup: Kamya Punjabi said that ‘Shakti has given me new life.
Kamya Punjabi further said, ‘I am not the kind of person who said oh I want to rest and then go on holiday to take care of me. I am a hard worker and I love my work. I am meeting my friends whom I could not meet during the power shoot. Now I am just waiting to come to Mumbai to party with Shakti’s team at my husband Shalabh Dang’s house.
Kamya Punjabi has always spoken openly about her relationship with Karan Patel and never backed down from talking about fighting depression after a breakup. Kamya Punjabi had earlier revealed how it took her two and a half years to grow up and her work was the only thing that took her forward.
On February 10, 2020, Kamya Punjabi married her boyfriend Shalabh Dang in Mumbai. This is their second marriage. Kamya Punjabi was married to Bunty Negi in her first marriage, but after 10 years their ways parted ways. The couple also has a daughter, whose closet is with the actress.
