Kamya Punjabi Fighting Depression: Kamya Punjabi and Karan Patel Breakup: Kamya Punjabi said that ‘Shakti has given me new life.

The popular TV show ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki’ closed a week ago. Recently, the show’s actress Kamya Punjabi revealed how the show helped her get out of depression after Karan Patel’s marriage. Kamya Punjabi said that when she started shooting for ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki’, she was depressed and the show took her out of depression.

Speaking to our colleague Times of India, Kamya Punjabi said, ‘Shakti has given me new life. I was depressed when I joined this show. Karan Patel got married in 2015 and I was not in a working position for a year. I was in a very bad situation, then I joined this show in 2016. This show kept me alive and gave me new life. I put myself to work and slowly came out of that phase.





Kamya Punjabi further said, ‘I am not the kind of person who said oh I want to rest and then go on holiday to take care of me. I am a hard worker and I love my work. I am meeting my friends whom I could not meet during the power shoot. Now I am just waiting to come to Mumbai to party with Shakti’s team at my husband Shalabh Dang’s house.

Kamya Punjabi has always spoken openly about her relationship with Karan Patel and never backed down from talking about fighting depression after a breakup. Kamya Punjabi had earlier revealed how it took her two and a half years to grow up and her work was the only thing that took her forward.



On February 10, 2020, Kamya Punjabi married her boyfriend Shalabh Dang in Mumbai. This is their second marriage. Kamya Punjabi was married to Bunty Negi in her first marriage, but after 10 years their ways parted ways. The couple also has a daughter, whose closet is with the actress.