Kanchi Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was in relationship with her onscreen brother Rohan Mehra

Viewers like the most well-liked serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ on TV. This serial has been entertaining the viewers for the final 13 years. The present has not let its recognition dwindle in any respect in 13 years. Even at this time it’s favored as a lot because it was completed earlier than. All of the actors of this present are additionally very a lot favored by the viewers. From Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi, the present has given recognition to artists. On the similar time, there was one other actress in the present, Kanchi Singh, whom this present has given a special identification. At this time we are going to let you know about this actress.

Kanchi Singh was entered as Gayu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He gained quite a bit of recognition with this character. The viewers liked Gayu’s gullible look. On the similar time, the most important turning level of his life additionally occurred from the set of this serial. Really Kanchi Singh was giving coronary heart to her onscreen brother of this present. His brother’s character was performed by Rohan Mehra in the present. Rohan was seen in the function of Akshara’s son Naksh in the present.

Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra met on the units of this present. Whereas working collectively, each of them fell in love with one another. At the moment, each had been enjoying the function of brother and sister onscreen however in actual life they had been relationship one another. Nonetheless, each of them by no means let this info come out of the set.

Initially, solely Akshara i.e. Hina Khan knew in regards to the love of Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra. Within the 12 months 2016, when Rohan left the present for Bigg Boss, he made his relationship public. Rohan Mehra gave an interview throughout ‘Bigg Boss 10’, throughout which he instructed about his love for Kanchi.

Allow us to let you know, Rohan and Kanchi Singh had been in a relationship for about 5 years. However because of some motive a rift began between the 2 and each of them acquired separated. Nonetheless, after the breakup, Kanchi stated that she has no bitterness in her coronary heart and is completely happy. She had additionally stated that now she doesn’t need to speak to anybody in this regard.

Speaking about Kanchi’s work, she began her profession as a toddler artist in the 12 months 2003 with the TV present ‘Kutumb’. At the moment she was solely 9 years previous. Later Kanchi Singh took a break from appearing in research. Within the 12 months 2011, Kanchi returned to the small display with the TV serial ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. After this she was seen in TV exhibits like ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ and ‘Bhakt Ki Bhakti Mein Shakti’.