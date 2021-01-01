Kandahar hijacking, 2/11 attacks …. Tensions in Mumbai due to Taliban withdrawal, security alert – Mumbai Police expresses concern over Taliban capture in Afghanistan

The way the Taliban have taken control of almost the whole of Afghanistan has put the security apparatus on high alert in Mumbai. Its background is the incident in 1999, in which the IC-814 plane was hijacked and the plane was taken to Kandahar airport. Almost all the accused in that case had connections in Mumbai. Most of his passports were made in Mumbai.

The terrorists had been staying in Mumbai for several months before the hijacking and even at the time of the hijacking, the hijackers were talking on the phone with their accomplices in Mumbai. Hawala money was also paid in Mumbai.



An official with the Mumbai Police told NBT that Maulana Masood Azhar, who was released after the Kandahar hijacking, is currently in Pakistan. He has long-standing ties to the Taliban. In the same vein, now that the Taliban has full control over Afghanistan, it will fully support the Taliban in its terrorist operations against India.

With Maulana Masood Azhar backed by Pakistan and Pakistan helping the Taliban, Mumbai, like some other major cities in India, is at risk of another terrorist attack.

When Hemant Karkare was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, K. P. Raghuvanshi was made the head of Maharashtra ATS. This was his second innings in the ATS. He also became ATS chief in 2004. He had invested in the 2006 Mumbai railway blasts. Speaking to NBT, Raghuvanshi said, “What is happening in Afghanistan is not good for the country. Not good for the security of the country.

According to Raghuvanshi, ‘If we look at the location of Afghanistan, part of it is near our part of Kashmir, which means it is not very far from Afghanistan. This part (of Afghanistan) is now in the possession of China, which is openly supporting Afghanistan. We could have diplomatically suppressed or controlled Pakistan, but it is not yet known who will represent the government in Afghanistan.

Raghuvanshi goes on to say, “The Taliban in Afghanistan are all terrorists. It is worth thinking about what will happen when the government of terrorists comes to power. In 1999, the Taliban backed the hijackers of I814 and called for Kandahar. If we look at the recent history, after Jammu and Kashmir, most of the terrorist attacks have taken place in Mumbai.

“Therefore, the latest developments in Afghanistan are not good for the security of Mumbai as well as the country as a whole,” the official said. If the Taliban find refuge in Kashmir, they are already saying that Kashmir does not belong to India, it belongs to Muslims. That is why there are fears of terrorist attacks in other parts of the country besides Kashmir. That is why we have to keep our security alert in Mumbai.

Pakistani camps may migrate to Afghanistan

According to another Mumbai police official, in the last few years, we have seen India infiltrate Pakistan and destroy its terrorist base after a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack. Now that the Taliban has established its dominance in Afghanistan, Pakistan is likely to move some of its terrorist bases to Afghanistan as well.

The official says the way India has supported the government of Ashraf Ghani, the Taliban’s enemy in Afghanistan, over the past few years, he does not think the Taliban will be the only target of the United States. With the support of Pakistan and China, it could be just as dangerous for India.

As Mumbai is the financial capital of India, Mumbai has witnessed a series of bomb blasts in Mumbai since 2/11, 1993, the 1993 chain bombings and 200 railway bombings. In addition, there have been dozens of terrorist attacks in Mumbai, which has increased the tension between the Mumbai police and other investigative agencies over the Taliban’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

