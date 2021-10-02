Kane Brown and HER’s Genre-Melting Duet, and 11 more new songs
Listen to crumbling styles. is this country? Rock? Net? R&B? “I don’t hurt anybody, so let me be,” sings Ken Brown with HER on slow electric-guitar arpeggios and programmed beats. In a metronomic, electronic grid, human voices still insist, “As long as I live, I am free.” John Pareles
John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen, “Wasted Days”
John Mellencamp, 69, got Bruce Springsteen, 72, to share his song “Wasted Days,” an acknowledgment of a tired, determined, guitar-playing age. “Who’s counting now, these last remaining years? / How many minutes do we have here?” Mellencamp Rasps; “The end is coming, it’s almost here,” says the even more husky Springsteen. A plucky, wide-stroke guitar solo from Springsteen can’t take away the rising mortality. Meanwhile, 80-year-old Bob Dylan has plans to tour next month. parallels
Ashnikko, ‘Panic Attack in Heaven’
“They Call Me Polly Pessimism, I’m a Macabre Barbie”: The more contemplative side of the clangrous pop futurist Ashnikko is also jagged. Her beautiful new single is driven by melodious guitars, in contrast to her most famous songs, which tend to squeak and squeak. But here she is, revealing the bruise beneath the excess, a life spent “hyperventilating under candy skies.” john carmanica
Completely Extinct Dinosaurs, ‘Distance’
A dreamy but sticky slab of moody house music from the British DJ-producer utterly giant extinct dinosaurs with the futurism of the 1980s and reluctance of the 1990s. carmanica
Limp Bizkit, ‘Dad Vibes’
It seemed important to let you know that there exists a Limp Bizkit song called “Dad Vibes”. That’s okay, but as you might expect, it’s bisexual – can you really check on dads when dads are you? carmanica
Susanna Baca, ‘Negra del Alma’
Susana Baca, 77, is a national treasure in Peru, where she has long worked to preserve and revive elements of Afro-Peruvian folklore. Their take on “Negra del Alma”, a traditional Andean song from the Ayacucho region, comes from Bacca’s upcoming album, “Palabras Argentes”. She presents the song – which speaks eloquently of the bias often directed at Black Peruvians – in her incredibly elegant alto; A marimba blends with a core of hand drums, bass, flute and Peruvian saxophone, further enhancing the rhythm. giovanni russonello
Sega Bodega, ‘Angel on My Shoulder’
The Sega bodega – Irish electronic musician Salvador Navarrete – jump-cuts between heavy, mournful and nervous in “Angel on My Shoulder”. The track opens with brusque, distorted bass tones, then switches to an electronic alligator, with an evocative, filtered voice that echoes “kids growing up, guys you never knew.” It moves on to double-time percussion, distorted choral harmonies, a lo-fi piano, a transposition upwards: several mutations that do not reduce the sense of loss. parallels
Hyde is Hayden Dunham, who first appeared in Hyperpop PC Music Collective as QT, the android-like face of a fictional energy drink. In “Skin 2 Skin,” produced by Carolyn Polachek, she toggles literally between whispered verses with sharp chords—”Acid Rain/Hurricane”—and the big, chiming, major-chord chorus, with every pop-song reflex While playing parallels
Monica Martin, ‘Go Easy Kid’
Monica Martin, who sang with the Fox group and collaborated with James Blake on “Show Me”, crooned like a big sister on a retro, orchestral arrangement in “Go Easy Kid”. There are electronic echoes, just to prove that he is contemporary. But there’s acquired wisdom in her voice and words as she offers self-blame after wide-open encouragement: “Just accept we’ll never know.” parallels
Matthew Stevens, “Can Am”
Guitarist Matthew Stevens has been a first-time jazz accompanist for the past 10 years, and has collaborated with Esperanza Spalding for at least half that time. Embedded in “Pittsburgh,” Stevens’ new album of relaxing, solo-acoustic tunes – written and recorded during the coronavirus shutdown – is reminiscent of his close working relationship with Spalding. “Can Am” will sound familiar to those who’ve heard her latest release, “Songwriters Apothecary Lab”: It’s the underlying composition on “Formwella 11” from that album. With a melody consisting almost entirely of ticker-tape eighth-notes, spiraling between harmonic modes, “Can Am” could feel like an athletic workout if not for the gentle control of Stevens’ playing, then the guitar’s. Beautiful and understated as the great Ralph Towner. russonello
Corina Rap, ‘Count the Tear Drops’
This is a simple guitar waltz; It is also a multi-tracked choral building. Songwriter Corina Rapp worked on her own during the pandemic to create a meditation that acknowledges how fleeting it can be, but also how moving forward. parallels
Holy Others, ‘Live’
There is a universe of haunting drama in the music of Holi Other. On “Live”, the cult British producers make a collage of spectral whispers, deep sighs and haunting stammers. Prickly, cavernous synths extend into the skin and resonate in the emptiness. A single sax flutters on the surface. It may have been nine years since he last released music, but Holy Other’s world remains as arresting and impenetrable as ever. isabella herrera
