Kane Brown and HER’s Genre-Melting Duet, and 11 more new songs

Guitarist Matthew Stevens has been a first-time jazz accompanist for the past 10 years, and has collaborated with Esperanza Spalding for at least half that time. Embedded in “Pittsburgh,” Stevens’ new album of relaxing, solo-acoustic tunes – written and recorded during the coronavirus shutdown – is reminiscent of his close working relationship with Spalding. “Can Am” will sound familiar to those who’ve heard her latest release, “Songwriters Apothecary Lab”: It’s the underlying composition on “Formwella 11” from that album. With a melody consisting almost entirely of ticker-tape eighth-notes, spiraling between harmonic modes, “Can Am” could feel like an athletic workout if not for the gentle control of Stevens’ playing, then the guitar’s. Beautiful and understated as the great Ralph Towner. russonello