Kane Richardson Tells Reason For Being Unsold in IPL Auction 2022 Along With Former RCB Mate Adam Zampa

IPL Auction 2022, Richardson Tells Why Remains Unsold With Adam Zampa: Kane Richardson has given the reason for his and Adam Zampa not bidding in the IPL Mega Auction. He claimed that after the last two years, such an image has become of him, only then he was not bought.

Franchises have not reposed faith in many of Australia’s star cricketers in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) auction. The names of fast bowler Kane Richardson and spinner Adam Zampa are also included in this list. Both players have been unsold this season. Now Richardson has also given the reason for not selling himself and Zampa.

Let us tell you that in the last season he was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and returned home midway due to Corona. The reason for this was that the players were confused whether they would be allowed to go after this or not. At the same time, the Australian cricketer has now claimed that this is the reason why he and Adam Zampa have not been bought in this time’s auction.

He said on Adam Zampa being unsold that, I was more surprised for him. To tell the truth, when we went last year, the situation was not right at that time. We had a talk too. I told him that the virus can infect us too. Our priority is not to stay here but to go home. This time also it will happen inside many franchises that we will not come back.

Richardson left the league due to becoming a father in IPL 2020 and returned last year due to the second wave of Corona. That said, I can understand why the teams didn’t buy me. That’s why I didn’t even talk to anyone. I think this could be a reason.

He further said that, even before this, I would not have returned like this if my son had not been born. This is how my image has become in the last two years. But I am not like that. I try to play as much cricket as possible. But in the last two IPL seasons, things were a bit different. I do not want such an image.

Significantly, in the last T20 match against Sri Lanka, Kane Richardson took three wickets to help his team take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. He was also adjudged player of the match. Talking about his IPL record, he made his debut for Pune Warriors in 2013. He has 19 wickets in 15 matches to his name. Richardson has also taken 33 wickets in 28 T20 Internationals for Australia.