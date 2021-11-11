kane-williamson-take-new-zealand-into-third-final-of-icc-event-as-kiwi-team-beats-england-by-5-wickets-in-1st-semifinal-revives-2016-world- cup-memories – New Zealand reached the final of the ICC event for the third time under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, scoring 109 runs in the last 10 overs, reminded of the 2016 World Cup

New Zealand has reached the final for the first time after defeating England in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021. This is the third time under the captaincy of Kane Williamson that the Kiwis have made it to the final of an ICC event.

New Zealand beat England by 5 wickets in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 to register a spectacular victory. In this match, James Neesham and Darryl Mitchell opened the way to victory for New Zealand, which was going on the losing side. Chasing 109 runs in the last 10 overs, the team made it to the final of the T20 World Cup for the first time.

Under the leadership of captain Kane Williamson, New Zealand have reached the final of an ICC event for the third time. Earlier in the 2019 ODI World Cup, New Zealand played the final and unfortunately became the runner up after losing to England.

After this, New Zealand defeated India in the final of the 2021 World Test Championship and won the title and now the final of the T20 World Cup 2021. This time New Zealand would certainly like to maintain their dominance in limited overs cricket for the first time.

New Zealand had earlier also reached the final of the 2015 ODI World Cup where they had to face defeat against Australia. In that World Cup also the Kiwi team reached the final for the first time and was the 8th team to play the title match. New Zealand is also the 8th team to reach the final in the current T20 World Cup.

Talking about semi-final 1, England had scored 166 runs after losing the toss. In reply, New Zealand’s innings looked shaky after a slow start. After 10 overs, the Kiwi team’s score was 58 for 2 wickets and needed 109 runs to win. Captain Kane and the experienced Guptill had returned to the pavilion.

The Kiwi team brought back memories of the semi-finals of the 2016 World Cup, registering a victory by scoring 109 runs in the last 10 overs. In the 2016 T20 World Cup, West Indies also made it to the final against India by scoring 109 runs in the last 10 overs. West Indies also became the T20 champion for the second time after defeating England in the final of that World Cup.

After this, Conway (46), James Neesham (27) and Darryl Mitchell (72) changed their gear and started raining fours and sixes. In the end, the result was that New Zealand achieved the target of 167 runs for the loss of 5 wickets with one over remaining. Mitchell played an amazing innings of 72 runs in 47 balls and stood holding one end from the opening till the end.

He was also adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant batting. Now on November 14, in the Grand Finale i.e. the title match, New Zealand will face with the winning team of Semi-Final 2 (Pakistan vs Australia). Before this New Zealand has never won an ODI or T20 World Cup.