Kangana against Javed Akhtar: Kangana made allegations against Javed Akhtar, case was filed under pressure from Shiv Sena
On the whole issue, Kangana has directly targeted her social media handle Koo Shiv Sena Party and said that Javed Akhtar had filed a case against her under the pressure of Shiv Sena. Along with this, she also says that she is a warrior and she can face the whole army in her own style.
Kangana posted about it on Instagram and wrote, ‘Remember those who can’t make you, can’t destroy you’.
Kangana did not appear in the last hearing
Kangana did not appear in court at the last hearing. His lawyers said his absence was due to poor health. After that, the Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, considering the health of the actress, exempted the actress from appearing in the defamation suit filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.
The court made sharp remarks
The court also said that an arrest warrant could be issued against her if she did not appear for the next hearing. In other words, Kangana Ranaut, who made serious allegations against lyricist Javed Akhtar, is now seen getting involved in the case. During the hearing on September 14, the court had sharply commented on Kangana’s absence and said that if she did not appear, she could suffer heavy losses.
