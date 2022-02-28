Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut again took a dig at Gangubai Kathiawadi, told the box office collection of the film ‘Mathematics of the movie mafia…’

Posting this, Kangana took a jibe at Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Bollywood’s Controversy Queen Kangana Ranaut is continuously giving statements regarding Alia Bhatt starrer film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Kangana has been commenting about this film and the casting of the film for several days. Recently, taking the help of social media, Kangana has attacked the film’s earnings at the box office.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared a picture of Dhaakad on her Instagram story and wrote that it broke all kinds of box office records. Kangana also shared a story about her sister’s post. In which he wrote, this is not my fight and his fight. It is hope that no system, no racket, no mafia, no paid PR can beat true talent and work.

After Kangana’s post, Rangoli posted the next post, in which she wrote, that Kangana’s film Manikarnika has become one of the highest grossing films at the box office despite facing films like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Posting this, Kangana took a jibe at Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kangana wrote, “Movie mafia maths… 75 crore film makes 43 crore in three days and they call it ultra disaster. A 160 crore film does 35 crore and it is called a superhit.

Let us tell you that Kangana has constantly criticized Alia’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kangana even went on to say that the Rs 200 crore invested in the film will turn into ‘ash’ due to ‘wrong casting’. Although initially Alia did not respond to any of his blows. But recently he broke his silence by referring to the Bhagavad Gita.

Alia had said during a press event in Kolkata for the film, “Lord Krishna has said in the Gita that inaction in action. That’s what I would say.”


