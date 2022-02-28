Sports

Kangana Ranaut Alleges Babita Phogat in OTT Reality Show Lock Up Wrestler Lost Assembly Elections in Haryana

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kangana Ranaut Alleges Babita Phogat in OTT Reality Show Lock Up Wrestler Lost Assembly Elections in Haryana
Written by admin
Kangana Ranaut Alleges Babita Phogat in OTT Reality Show Lock Up Wrestler Lost Assembly Elections in Haryana

Kangana Ranaut Alleges Babita Phogat in OTT Reality Show Lock Up Wrestler Lost Assembly Elections in Haryana

Kangana Ranaut Alleges Babita Phogat in OTT Reality Show Lock Up Wrestler Lost Assembly Elections in Haryana

Kangana Ranaut Alleges Babita Phogat in Reality Show Lock Up: Kangana Ranaut is the host of the reality show Lock Up launched on OTT. Commonwealth Games gold medalist wrestler Babita Phogat took part in this show, against whom host Kangana has made serious allegations.

Contents hide
1 Kangana Ranaut Alleges Babita Phogat in Reality Show Lock Up: Kangana Ranaut is the host of the reality show Lock Up launched on OTT. Commonwealth Games gold medalist wrestler Babita Phogat took part in this show, against whom host Kangana has made serious allegations.
2 ‘Staying away from me will not take long to overtake the washerman’
3 Three medals won in Commonwealth Games

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Up’ has been launched on Sunday and one of the contestants of this show is India’s famous wrestler Babita Phogat. Due to this, a video of Babita’s entry in the show is becoming fiercely viral. In this video, the host of the show, Kangana tells Babita, you are accused of not using your brain in politics.

Babita Phogat, who won the gold medal for India twice in the Commonwealth Games, has entered a reality show for the first time. Earlier she was seen in the field of politics when she stood in the election from Dadri in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. However, there he had to face a crushing defeat against an independent candidate.

Babita’s defeat in these elections was surprising as she came not only second but also third in the election. In Dadri seat, independent candidate Sombir defeated Satpal Sangwan of JJP by more than 14,000 votes. However, the BJP was the single largest party in these elections. In such a situation, Babita had also said that, she respects the decision of the people and she is happy that people in the state appreciated the work of BJP.

READ Also  Lange masterclass: AVFC must win race to sign 6 ft 2 titan who's far better than Konsa - opinion

When she reached ‘Lock Up’ about this, host Kangana told her that there are allegations against you that you have won matches by using a lot of brain in the wrestling ring but you did not use your brain in the arena of politics. Responding to which Wrestler says that, not only in sports but also in politics, people think that only boys can move forward.

‘Staying away from me will not take long to overtake the washerman’

After this, Kangana Ranaut further tells Babita that you are going to the show and if someone here bothers you or says something then what will you say to her. In response to this, the wrestler says that it is better to stay away from me, otherwise it will not take long to beat the washerman. His promo video of this thing is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Three medals won in Commonwealth Games

Babita Phogat is the daughter of famous wrestler Mahavir Phogat and sister of Geeta Phogat. He has won Silver in 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, Gold in 2014 Glasgow and Silver in 2018 Gold Coast. Apart from this, she won the bronze medal at the 2012 World Championships. A film based on her and her sister’s life, Dangal, was also made in which Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Phogat.


#Kangana #Ranaut #Alleges #Babita #Phogat #OTT #Reality #Show #Lock #Wrestler #Lost #Assembly #Elections #Haryana

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  vs-aus-t20-world-cup-2021-warm-up-match-when-and-where-to-watch-full-match-live-streaming-star-sports-network-dd-sports-hotstar - IND vs AUS Warm Up Match, T20 World Cup 2021: When, where and how can you watch this clash between India and Australia?

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment