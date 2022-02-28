Kangana Ranaut Alleges Babita Phogat in OTT Reality Show Lock Up Wrestler Lost Assembly Elections in Haryana

Kangana Ranaut Alleges Babita Phogat in Reality Show Lock Up: Kangana Ranaut is the host of the reality show Lock Up launched on OTT. Commonwealth Games gold medalist wrestler Babita Phogat took part in this show, against whom host Kangana has made serious allegations.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Up’ has been launched on Sunday and one of the contestants of this show is India’s famous wrestler Babita Phogat. Due to this, a video of Babita’s entry in the show is becoming fiercely viral. In this video, the host of the show, Kangana tells Babita, you are accused of not using your brain in politics.

Babita Phogat, who won the gold medal for India twice in the Commonwealth Games, has entered a reality show for the first time. Earlier she was seen in the field of politics when she stood in the election from Dadri in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. However, there he had to face a crushing defeat against an independent candidate.

Babita’s defeat in these elections was surprising as she came not only second but also third in the election. In Dadri seat, independent candidate Sombir defeated Satpal Sangwan of JJP by more than 14,000 votes. However, the BJP was the single largest party in these elections. In such a situation, Babita had also said that, she respects the decision of the people and she is happy that people in the state appreciated the work of BJP.

When she reached ‘Lock Up’ about this, host Kangana told her that there are allegations against you that you have won matches by using a lot of brain in the wrestling ring but you did not use your brain in the arena of politics. Responding to which Wrestler says that, not only in sports but also in politics, people think that only boys can move forward.

‘Staying away from me will not take long to overtake the washerman’

After this, Kangana Ranaut further tells Babita that you are going to the show and if someone here bothers you or says something then what will you say to her. In response to this, the wrestler says that it is better to stay away from me, otherwise it will not take long to beat the washerman. His promo video of this thing is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Three medals won in Commonwealth Games

Babita Phogat is the daughter of famous wrestler Mahavir Phogat and sister of Geeta Phogat. He has won Silver in 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, Gold in 2014 Glasgow and Silver in 2018 Gold Coast. Apart from this, she won the bronze medal at the 2012 World Championships. A film based on her and her sister’s life, Dangal, was also made in which Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Phogat.