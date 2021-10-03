Kangana Ranaut angry over Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s ‘divorce’, responsible for Aamir Khan?

Over the last few days, there has been a lot of news about the divorce of the star couple () and () from the South. Now finally both of them have announced their divorce before their wedding anniversary. Fans are discussing on social media why the two became estranged after such a long relationship. () Has now accused a Bollywood star in the case. A section on social media is blaming the Bollywood star for the divorce of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. Aamir also divorced her husband Kiran Rao a few days back. At that time, Aamir Khan was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ with Naga Chaitanya in Ladakh. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have not discussed the reasons for their divorce. After this, Aamir Khan’s name started being discussed on social media. After this, Kangana Ranaut has shared a story on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s divorce in her Instagram story. In the post, Kangana wrote, ‘This southern actor recently divorced his wife suddenly after 4 years of marriage and more than 10 years of relationship. He recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is known as a divorce expert in Bollywood. He has ruined the lives of many women and children and he is provoking them. Everyone knows who I’m talking about. From this post of Kangana, it is believed that she has blamed Aamir Khan for the divorce. On Saturday evening, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce through social media. His fans were amazed to see Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s post. We will tell you that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya came close in 2014 during the shooting of the film ‘Autonagar Surya’. The couple later got married in 2017 in Goa.