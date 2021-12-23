Kangana Ranaut appears before Mumbai Police to record statement in social media post on farmer’s protest case | Kangana Ranaut reached the police station in the case of objectionable post on the farmers movement – recorded statement

News oi-Neeti Sudha

FIR was registered against Kangana Ranaut in the case of social media post on Kisan Andolan. Kangana Ranaut reached Khar police station in Mumbai on Thursday morning to record her statement in the same case. He was supposed to appear before the police on Wednesday in this connection, but failed to do so.

Kangana was seen in a white floral sari in the police station, whose pictures are going viral on social media. Let me tell you, in one of her posts, Kangana had allegedly described the farmers’ movement as a separatist group. After which there was a lot of controversy.

’83: 6 Reasons Why Ranveer Singh Starrer Kabir Khan’s Sports Drama Is A Must Watch

An FIR was lodged against Kangana at Khar police station last month following a complaint by a Sikh organisation. The police had issued him a notice for questioning earlier this month. Her lawyer had told the Bombay High Court that she would appear before the Khar Police on December 22.

But on Wednesday, his lawyer sought another date for his appearance. His lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said, “In view of the spirit, purpose and intent of the High Court order, we had requested the Inquiry Officer for an earlier date and wanted to expedite the process before the next court hearing. But the Inquiry Officer did not give us earlier compliments. They neither responded to my messages or calls nor responded to the letter which was given to them immediately after the order.”

Let us tell you, till January 25, Kangana Ranaut has got protection from arrest in this case. Kangna was escorted by CRPF officers as she has Y+ security.

Javed Akhtar defamation case – Kangana Ranaut challenges CMM’s order, this petition was dismissed!

Kangana Ranaut arrived wearing heavy jewelery in a bridal look in the sangeet of Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, very beautiful

Kangana Ranaut’s reaction on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, praised the actress without naming her

Kangna Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ release date announced, will rock next year on Dussehra

Farmers attack on Kangana Ranaut’s car in Punjab, actress said – filthy abuses, public mob lynching

Kangana Ranaut lodged an FIR, said ‘I am getting death threats’

After the FIR, Kangana Ranaut shared a HOT photo while drinking wine, said – I am waiting for arrest

Mukesh Khanna’s reaction to Kangana Ranaut’s statement of ‘freedom and begging’, said this!

‘Kangana Ranaut should be kept in mental hospital or in jail’, big statement of this Akali Dal leader!

Kangana Ranaut furious over PM Modi’s decision to withdraw all three agricultural laws – Shameful, utterly wrong

Kangana Ranaut stuck on the statement of independence and Gandhiji, Assam Congress lodged an FIR!

Congress leaders furious over Kangana Ranaut’s independence remark, called the actress a ‘dance waali’

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Kangana Ranaut appears before Mumbai Police to record statement in social media post on farmer’s protest case. Kangana showed up at the police station in a white, floral saree. READ Also ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case, over of stashing wealth abroad | ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case, accused of having assets abroad

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 13:58 [IST]